EL MONTE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- What if kids could explore the neighborhood with a scooter built just for them, while parents felt completely at ease? NAVEE, a fast-growing brand in smart mobility, has answered that question with the launch of its K100 Series Kids Electric Scooter, the company's first line designed specifically for riders aged 6 to 14.

The K100 Series is now available through NAVEE's official online store and Amazon, with prices starting at $349.99 CAD.

NAVEE K100 Series Kids Electric Scooter

Available in three models: K100, K100 Pro, and K100 Max, the series blends child-friendly design with parental peace of mind. Each scooter offers three riding modes and adjustable handlebars, allowing it to grow with kids through different stages. Beyond adaptability, the scooters also provide dependable performance: in tests with a 132 lbs rider, the K100 Max delivers up to 11.2 miles (18 km) of range at 9.3 mph (15 km/h) and 8.7 miles (14 km) at 12.4 mph (20 km/h), ensuring everyday play remains both fun and reliable.

But this isn't just another kids' scooter. NAVEE has layered in thoughtful details to make riding safe, smart, and engaging. Puncture-proof tires and a child-sized brake lever build confidence with every ride, while lightweight foldable frames make it easy for families to take along on adventures. Parents can use the NAVEE App to set speed limits, control lighting, and receive system alerts, while the flagship K100 Max adds Apple Find My integration for real-time GPS tracking and safe zone notifications.

For kids, the K100 Series is just as exciting. A colorful 4-inch LED display shows speed and battery with playful icons, RGB lights glow as they move, and the Max model even features a Bluetooth speaker and voice assistant to make rides more interactive.

"The K100 Series is built to give children the joy of exploration, while giving parents confidence through safety and smart controls," said Freya, the Product Director of the K100 Series. "It's about creating freedom and fun that families can trust."

With this launch, NAVEE continues its mission of making micromobility enjoyable and reliable for every generation.

About NAVEE

NAVEE is a leading brand in electric mobility, recognized for its industry-leading suspension technology and climbing efficiency, and as the fastest-growing new brand in sales, delivering products with cutting-edge design and sustainability. For more information, please visit https://naveetech.ca/

