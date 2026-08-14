NAV CANADA to implement proposed service charge changes

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- NAV CANADA today announced it will proceed with its proposal to change customer service charges consistent with the Notice issued May 22, 2026. The revised charges will become effective on September 1, 2026, except as otherwise noted.

NAV CANADA establishes service charges in accordance with the Civil Air Navigation Services Commercialization Act and its not-for-profit mandate, ensuring revenues are aligned with the financial requirements of providing safe and efficient air navigation services. As the Corporation continues to recover from the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, efforts remain focused on reducing debt, rebuilding the Rate Stabilization Account (RSA), and strengthening long-term financial resilience. While the aviation sector has largely recovered from the pandemic, ongoing economic, operational, and geopolitical uncertainties continue to affect traffic demand and costs. In response, NAV CANADA has implemented cost-containment measures while continuing to invest in safety, service delivery, training, and modernization. The proposed rate adjustments support these objectives and a prudent, gradual restoration of the RSA, helping to strengthen financial resilience while supporting greater stability and predictability in future service charges.

Revised Service Charges

The revised service charges have two components: (i) a Base Rate adjustment to recover NAV CANADA's anticipated fiscal 2027 costs, by service; and (ii) an average Temporary Rate decrease to reduce the amount of pandemic-related RSA shortfall to be recovered in fiscal 2027. The overall average net increase in service charges of 1.92% includes an average Base Rate increase of 2.04% and an average Temporary Rate decrease of 2.25% compared to existing rates. Together, these adjustments support NAV CANADA's continued investment in safety, service delivery and modernization while enabling the measured rebuilding of the RSA over time, contributing to the Corporation's long-term financial sustainability and more predictable service charges.

The proposal to revise charges was released on May 22, 2026, and NAV CANADA provided sixty (60) days to receive representations from users. NAV CANADA has reviewed the representations received and has responded to all stakeholders who have participated in the notice period.

Details of NAV CANADA's revised service charges are available here:

NAV CANADA Revised Service Charge Announcement

About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace. The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record and technology innovation.

SOURCE NAV CANADA

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