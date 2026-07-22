NAV CANADA Reports Sharp Drop in Flight Delays Through the World Cup

Mid-summer update: NAV CANADA-attributable delays down 91 per cent at Canada's four busiest airports, no NAV CANADA-attributable traffic restrictions on any of the 13 Canadian match days, and summer measures fully in place through Labour Day.

OTTAWA, ON, July 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- Two months after outlining its operational readiness plan for the summer 2026 travel season, NAV CANADA today reported a sharp year-over-year improvement in service delivery through the busiest stretch of the season, including the 13 FIFA World Cup 26 matches hosted in Toronto and Vancouver, and confirmed that its full suite of summer measures remains in place for the second half of the season.

Summer Operations

"In May, we said our team was ready. The results show they were," said Marie-Pier Berman, Vice President and Chief of Operations at NAV CANADA. "Our air traffic controllers, flight service specialists and support teams absorbed some of the highest traffic increases in North America during this period and kept it moving safely. This is what more than a year of preparation looks like when it meets the moment, and the credit belongs to our people."

Fewer Delays at Canada's Busiest Airports

From May 1 to July 7, spanning the peak of the travel season and the entire Canadian World Cup window, the share of scheduled flights impacted by a traffic management initiative where NAV CANADA staffing or equipment was a factor fell 91 per cent year over year across Toronto Pearson, Montréal-Trudeau, Calgary and Vancouver international airports. The impacted share fell from 1.72 per cent of scheduled flights in 2025 to 0.15 per cent; the other 99.85 per cent moved with no such measure in place. At Vancouver International Airport, a principal gateway for World Cup travel, the impacted share fell from 4.99 per cent of scheduled flights to 0.34 per cent.

The gains were not a function of lighter skies. Flight volumes at the four airports themselves were essentially unchanged during the tournament window, down 0.9 per cent overall, with Toronto Pearson up 2.0 per cent.

Delivering Through the World Cup

Between June 12 and July 7, Toronto and Vancouver hosted 13 FIFA World Cup 26 matches, part of the largest sporting event ever staged in North America. For the airspace, the tournament meant less room to move: temporary restrictions published with Transport Canada narrowed the usable airspace over both host cities while heightened security operations shared the same skies.

NAV CANADA's air traffic controllers, flight service specialists and operational support teams implemented and lifted the associated airspace measures as planned, administered Prior Permission Required protocols for business and general aviation at both gateways, and coordinated daily with airport authorities, airlines, Transport Canada, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and law enforcement partners. Across all 13 match days, no traffic management initiatives attributable to NAV CANADA were issued at either airport; the only measures on those days were routine volume-driven arrival sequencing at Vancouver and a single weather-related ground stop at Toronto. Season-wide, traffic management initiatives attributable to NAV CANADA staffing across the four airports fell by nearly three quarters from the same period last year.

Third-party data underscores the demand the system absorbed. According to figures published by Aireon, the space-based surveillance data provider, flight traffic through the Montréal flight information region, which counts every flight crossing Canadian-managed skies rather than only those landing in Canada, rose nearly 11 per cent in June compared with June 2025, among the largest increases anywhere in North America. Three of the 15 largest traffic increases in North America last month were recorded in airspace managed by NAV CANADA, with the Gander and Moncton regions also posting strong growth.

Why Performance Is Improving

The results reflect the readiness plan NAV CANADA outlined on May 19: more air traffic services professionals in the system than at any point since the pandemic, targeted summer scheduling and incentive measures at air traffic control facilities, the temporary return of operationally qualified managers to frontline duties, continued contracts with more than 50 rehired retired controllers, and technology investments such as Arrival Manager systems at all Area Control Centres. Since 2023, more than 600 air traffic services professionals have earned their licences, and staffing growth exceeded attrition by 26 per cent in 2024-2025, the strongest net growth of the post-pandemic period. Behind each of these measures is the same constant: the professionalism and dedication of NAV CANADA's employees, in every facility and every role, who turned the plan into results.

Focus for the Remainder of the Summer

Every measure in the summer readiness plan remains in place through the Labour Day period. August typically brings the most convective weather of the season, along with sustained peak demand. Planning for the second half of the summer is built around those conditions: maintaining peak-period coverage at the busiest facilities, continuing daily demand and capacity coordination with airlines, airports and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, and integrating the newly licensed controllers who continue to graduate from training programs running at record capacity.

"A strong first half of the summer is exactly that, a first half," said Ms. Berman. "August is historically the most demanding stretch of the season, and our teams are approaching it with the same discipline they brought to the World Cup. Readiness has never meant promising that no disruption will ever occur. It means having the people, processes and technology to manage whatever the season brings, safely and transparently, and it is our people who carry that readiness into every shift."

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About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.

The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record and technology innovation.

SOURCE NAV CANADA

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