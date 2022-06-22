OTTAWA, ON, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - NAV CANADA today announced it is commencing a 12-month evaluation of iTEC in collaboration with NATS, Avinor and Indra.

This initial agreement will provide NAV CANADA the opportunity to evaluate the benefits and innovations inherent in a collaboratively developed platform. The evaluation will include:

The deployment of an evaluation version of the iTEC FDP into the NAV CANADA Trajectory Based Operations test facility in Ottawa

The evaluation of the Indra iACM air traffic flow management product as part of an enhanced focus on network management capabilities in Canada

The long-term potential for the iTEC FDP and iTEC controller working position to replace the current NAV CANADA developed ATM system called CAATS

The iTEC consortium comprises seven of the most important European ANSPs, which collaboratively develop a common system together with the Technology Partner Indra, sharing investments and R&D efforts. In the coming years, iTEC will support the largest network of Air Traffic Control Centers in Europe, managing two thirds of Europe's air traffic and providing the technology to materialize significant savings in flight time, fuel and running costs. NATS is a founding member of iTEC and is closely cooperating with Avinor in the NATS iTEC System Group.

"NAV CANADA has a long history of innovation and partnership in the deployment of best-in-class technologies," said Raymond G. Bohn, President and CEO. "As the global aviation sector evolves to meet the demands of the future – for air travel, for operational efficiency and environmental sustainability – leveraging partnerships and collaboration are key."

"Many ANSPs worldwide are facing similar technology and operational opportunities, challenges and needs and we are excited to be able to work with Indra and NATS to see if iTEC can meet our needs," said Bohn.

"While our participation is very much at an evaluation phase, this aligns with our strategic direction as we modernize our air traffic management platforms towards Trajectory-Based operations that will benefit our customers and stakeholders."

Ignacio Mataix, Indra CEO, said: "This agreement with NAV CANADA boosts the strength of iTEC Alliance; its collaboration spirit takes a leap forward and expands its frontiers demonstrating our involvement with the industry challenges beyond Europe. We are convinced that iTEC, which is already being used to manage some of the most complex skies in Europe, will definitely meet NAV CANADA expectations."

About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace. The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation. Air traffic management systems developed by NAV CANADA are used by air navigation service providers in countries worldwide.

About Indra

Indra is one of the leading global technology and consulting companies and the technological partner for core business operations of its customers world-wide. It is a world-leader in providing proprietary solutions in specific segments in Transport, Air Traffic and Defence markets, and the leading firm in Digital Transformation Consultancy and Information Technologies in Spain and Latin America through its affiliate Minsait.

About NATS

NATS is the UK's principal air navigation services provider and is split into two main businesses, which provide two distinct services:

NATS (En Route) plc (NERL) — the regulated business, which provides air traffic management services to aircraft within UK airspace and over the eastern part of the North Atlantic; and

NATS (Services) Ltd (NSL) — the unregulated business, which provides air traffic control services at many of the UK's major airports (13 civil and 7 military airfields) and other airports overseas.

NATS provides aerodrome, data, engineering, capacity, efficiency and environmental performance solutions to customers worldwide, including airports, airlines, air traffic service providers and governments.

NATS handled 661,000 flights in the UK in the last financial year (2020/21), a reduction of 73% reflecting Covid-19 travel restrictions.

About Avinor

Avinor is a wholly-owned state limited company under the Norwegian Ministry of Transport and Communications and is responsible for 44 state-owned airports.

Avinor provides safe and efficient travels for around 50 million passengers annually, half of which travel to and from Oslo Airport.

Avinor Air Navigation Services AS provides aerodrome control and approach control services at airports, air traffic services in Norwegian airspace and maintenance and operation of the technical infrastructure for air navigation.

About iTEC

iTEC is a next-generation air traffic management system developed by Indra in collaboration with air navigation service providers in the UK (NATS), Spain (ENAIRE), Germany (DFS), the Netherlands (LVNL), Norway (Avinor), Poland (PANSA), and Lithuania (Oro Navigacija).

iTEC is currently deployed in several control centers including Prestwick in Scotland and Karlsruhe in Germany. In the coming years iTEC will be managing two thirds of Europe's air traffic.

