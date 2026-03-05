OTTAWA, ON, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - NAV CANADA proudly announced today that it has once again been named one of the National Capital Region's (NCR) Top Employers for 2026, marking its second consecutive year receiving the distinction.

Presented by the editors of The Career Directory, this prestigious recognition highlights organizations in the NCR that lead in workplace culture, employee support programs, and forward-looking people strategies.

This back-to-back recognition reflects NAV CANADA's sustained commitment to building an environment where employees are empowered to grow, innovate and contribute to one of the world's safest and most respected air navigation systems. Earning the distinction for a second year in a row underscores the organization's consistent focus on employee development, inclusion and well-being.

The organization has implemented a range of initiatives designed to support its workforce, including the NAV CANADA Operational Career Opportunity Program which provides internal pathways for employees to transition into Air Traffic Services careers. Additionally, NAV CANADA has enhanced its Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) initiatives, including expanded inclusive leadership training and Indigenous education bursaries aimed at broadening access to careers in aviation.

"We listen, we offer an inclusive environment with health and wellness programs, and employees have opportunities to collaborate and grow within the company," says Diana Kelly VP & Chief Human Resources Officer at NAV CANADA. "NAV CANADA demonstrates that investing in people isn't just good policy -- it's the foundation of operational excellence and organizational success."

As NAV CANADA looks ahead, attracting and retaining top talent remains a priority. Being featured in the NCR Top Employers directory provides prospective candidates with insight into the organization's culture, benefits and long-term career opportunities within a unique, mission-driven environment.

About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.

The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation.

