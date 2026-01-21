OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ - NAV CANADA today announced that it has selected Micro Nav Limited, a leading provider of Air Traffic Control (ATC) simulation solutions and part of the Indra Group, as its simulation technology provider under a multi-year Framework Agreement.

Left to right: Victor Martinez (Executive vice president ATM at Indra), Greg Pile (Managing director at Micro Nav), David Sheppard (VP & Chief Technology and Information Officer at NAV CANADA) and Amanda Sarginson (VP & Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at NAV CANADA). (CNW Group/NAV CANADA) Left to right: Vanessa Thatcher (Assistant Vice-President, Enterprise Business Solutions at NAV CANADA), Victor Martinez (Executive vice president ATM at Indra), Greg Pile (Managing director at Micro Nav), Amanda Sarginson(VP & Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at NAV CANADA), David Sheppard (VP & Chief Technology and Information Officer at NAV CANADA) and Kevin Caron (Assistant Vice President, ATS Learning at NAV CANADA). (CNW Group/NAV CANADA)

The agreement supports NAV CANADA's Operational Training Modernization Program (OTMP) by establishing a consolidated, next-generation simulation platform across its national training network. The new technology will modernize how air traffic services (ATS) professionals are trained, while providing the scalability and resilience required to support long-term operational needs.

Under the agreement, NAV CANADA will deploy Micro Nav's BEST simulation platform, enabling a comprehensive data-driven modernization of its simulation environment. Once fully implemented, the platform will support training the current and future generation of Air Traffic Services Professionals.

As the world's second-largest air navigation service provider (ANSP) and member of the iTEC alliance, NAV CANADA relies extensively on simulation to train Flight Service Specialists and air traffic controllers across tower, terminal, enroute and oceanic operations. Training is delivered through seven regional training centres and supports operations at airports and airspace across Canada.

"The selection of Micro Nav's BEST platform is a key step in modernizing our training infrastructure nationwide," said David Sheppard, Vice President & Chief Technology and Information Officer at NAV CANADA. "This technology provides a scalable, resilient foundation that supports our long-term training modernization objectives."

"This agreement supports our commitment to developing and empowering the next generation of air traffic services professionals," said Diana Kelly, Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer at NAV CANADA. "Modern, high-fidelity simulation technology will enhance how our students learn and Air Traffic Services Learning professionals enable learning, collaborate, and meet today's challenges -- and stay ready for tomorrow's."

"This partnership represents a significant milestone for both organizations," said Greg Pile, Managing Director at Micro Nav. "NAV CANADA's selection of BEST validates our commitment to delivering world-class ATC simulation technology that supports the evolving needs of modern air navigation service providers. We look forward to working closely with NAV CANADA to achieve their OTMP vision."

The BEST platform provides comprehensive coverage across all ATC domains, delivering fully integrated tower, approach, en-route, and data analytics capabilities, including advanced performance analysis through BEST Insights. It offers seamless, native integration with a wide range of OEM ATM systems, enabling training, validation, and operational support at the highest fidelity available in the industry.

The solution incorporates AI-enabled speech recognition, high-fidelity 3D Tower visualizations, scenario and data creation capabilities, and connectivity with operational systems for training and validation purposes. The platform is designed to support flexible training configurations while ensuring the end user retains full control over data management, system configuration, and usage requirements.

Quick Facts

Micro Nav's BEST simulation platform will be deployed across NAV CANADA's national training network to modernize and enhance air traffic services training.

The multi-year Framework Agreement establishes a standardized simulation technology solution to support long-term training needs.

The platform will modernize simulation capabilities supporting air traffic control towers, flight service stations (FSS), and area control centres (ACCs) across NAV CANADA's national training network.

Once fully implemented, the platform will enable the simultaneous training of more than 270 Enroute and Approach air traffic controllers nationwide.

About Micro Nav Limited

Micro Nav Limited is a leading provider of air traffic control simulation technology, delivering the BEST simulation platform to Air Navigation Service Providers, airports, training colleges, and military organisations across 40+ countries with 2,400+ active licences. As part of the Indra Group, Micro Nav combines decades of ATC simulation expertise with global knowledge. For more information, visit www.micronav.co.uk.

About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.

The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record and technology innovation.

