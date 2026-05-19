Record investment in staffing, training, and technology positions Canada's air navigation system for heightened seasonal demand

OTTAWA, ON, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - NAV CANADA today outlined the measures in place to support safe and resilient air navigation services through the summer 2026 travel season, including during major international events hosted in Canada.

As peak travel demand approaches, NAV CANADA has implemented a comprehensive operational readiness plan drawing on expanded staffing capacity, targeted incentive programs, enhanced coordination with airlines and airports, and continued investment in the technologies that support Canada's air traffic management system.

NAV CANADA (CNW Group/NAV CANADA)

"We have been preparing for this summer for well over a year," said Marie-Pier Berman, Vice President and Chief of Operations at NAV CANADA. "Our team is ready. We have more air traffic controllers in the system than at any point since the pandemic, we have invested in the tools and processes that make our operation more resilient, and we are working closely with our partners across the aviation industry to deliver the safest and most efficient service possible. Canadians should be confident in the system that keeps them safe."

Staffing and Workforce Readiness

NAV CANADA currently employs more than 2,800 air traffic service professionals, including approximately 2,100 air traffic controllers and 700 flight service specialists, with close to 550 additional students in training across the country.

Since 2023, more than 600 air traffic service professionals have received their licences, including more than 300 air traffic controllers. In 2024-2025, staffing growth exceeded attrition by 26 per cent, the strongest net growth the organization has achieved in the post-pandemic period.

For the summer season, NAV CANADA has activated additional measures to maximize operational coverage, including a temporary return of management staff with operational qualifications to frontline duties, maintaining contracts with more than 50 rehired retired controllers, and implementing strategic scheduling to ensure peak-period coverage at Canada's busiest facilities.

Investment in Training and Technology

NAV CANADA has invested more than $3.5 billion in modernization since its creation in 1996 and is investing $368.1 million over four years in workforce recovery, including expanded training capacity and accelerated recruitment. A new $40-million-plus simulation technology modernization program, launching this year in partnership with Micro Nav, will improve training throughput and success rates through adaptive learning technologies and expanded simulator availability.

The organization's partnership with CAE, a made-in-Canada collaboration, has added training capacity for 500 additional students through 2028. NAV CANADA also operates seven training schools at record capacity nationwide.

Technology investments already in operation include Arrival Manager (AMAN) systems at all Area Control Centres, which optimize aircraft sequencing to reduce controller workload and maximize runway capacity, and enhanced surveillance through space-based ADS-B providing comprehensive coverage over oceans and high-altitude airspace.

Track Record with Major Events

NAV CANADA has a proven track record of delivering safe and efficient services during periods of heightened demand and international events, including the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics, the 2018 G7 Summit in Charlevoix, the 2025 G7 Summit in Kananaskis and the Canadian Grand Prix in Montréal year after year. Operational planning for summer 2026 builds on the protocols and lessons learned from these events, including enhanced coordination with airlines, airport authorities, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, Transport Canada, the RCMP and local law enforcement partners.

Coordination Across the Aviation System

Delivering a seamless travel experience requires coordination across the entire aviation system. NAV CANADA is working with airlines, airports, and Transport Canada to align scheduled demand with available capacity, enforce Prior Permission Required protocols for general and business aviation traffic at peak periods, and implement proactive demand management strategies that increase predictability.

"Aviation safety -- both in the air and on the ground -- is a responsibility shared by the entire industry," said Ms. Berman. "We are in solution mode: focused on strengthening service resiliency, supporting our people, and upholding the highest standards of safety Canadians and travellers rightly expect."

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About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.

The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record and technology innovation.

SOURCE NAV CANADA

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