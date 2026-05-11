Now in its fifth edition under NAV CANADA's leadership, the forum reached full capacity within weeks of registration opening, a reflection of the aviation industry's shared commitment to safety as the foundation of every operational decision.

"Aviation safety is built every day, by every professional in the system, through every decision they make," said Anthony MacKay, NAV CANADA's Vice President and Chief Safety and Quality Officer. "Record participation at this year's forum sends a strong signal – when we come together, our collective impact is greater than what we can achieve alone. Continuous improvement in our industry depends on the willingness of operators, regulators, technology, aircraft and ATS equipment manufacturers, and labour leaders to engage honestly on the hardest questions - and to translate that engagement into action."

NAV CANADA's role in convening the forum is part of the organization's broader commitment to aviation safety. Canada's air navigation system is among the safest in the world, with NAV CANADA's rate of IFR-to-IFR losses of separation approximately one-fifth the average of leading air navigation service providers globally. NAV CANADA also leads National Runway Safety Team (RSAT) initiatives, publishing checklists and processes for Local Runway Safety Teams (LRST) to use. The ASF includes a cross-industry forum that brings together aviation stakeholders to advance runway safety in Canada.

"Every participant at this forum represents an organization with the capacity to influence safety outcomes for millions of Canadians and travelers, MacKay added. The value of bringing them together shows through what they take back to their own operations."

NAV CANADA will continue to work with partners across the industry to support a safe, efficient, and resilient air navigation system.

About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.

The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record and technology innovation.

SOURCE NAV CANADA

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