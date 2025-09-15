OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 15 2025 /CNW/ - NAV CANADA today announced the launch of its Land Use Web Submission Portal (LUWSP), a modern digital platform that streamlines how land developers, municipalities and other proponents submit and track land use requests near airports and air navigation infrastructure.

Replacing traditional paper forms and email submissions, the new system provides a centralized, user-friendly online system. It is intended to reduce manual processes, accelerate turnaround times before construction begins, and ensure requests are handled with greater accuracy and consistency.

With the LUWSP, proponents gain access to modern submission management tools. They can upload documents, submit multiple obstacles at once, save drafts, and track the status of requests in real time. Automated confirmations and reference numbers are generated within minutes, ensuring transparency and reliability at every step.

"This launch marks a significant step forward in our AIM Modernization strategy." says David Sheppard, Vice President and Chief Technology and Information Officer. "It reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing the tools and systems that support aeronautical information services, ensuring our processes are more efficient, intuitive, and aligned with the evolving demands of the aviation sector."

The land use review process plays a critical role in protecting the safety and operational integrity of the Canadian Air Navigation Service. Reviews assess potential conflicts with landing and take-off procedures, possible interference with navigational signals, and other risks that could affect aircraft operations. By ensuring that developments are compatible with surrounding aviation infrastructure, NAV CANADA helps safeguard essential air service and connectivity for communities across the country.

As Canada ramps up housing and infrastructure projects from coast to coast to coast, this modernization responds to the need for thorough and efficient reviews, while upholding the highest standards of aviation safety.

Quick Facts

The Land Use Web Submission Portal (LUSWP) is now live, providing a digital alternative to paper and email submissions.

Users benefit from: Faster turnaround times – automated confirmations and reference numbers issued within minutes. Simplified workflows – making it easier for NAV CANADA to process requests efficiently and consistently. Improved submission management – including the ability to save drafts, upload multiple obstacles at once, and track requests in real time. Modern design – an intuitive interface built for a seamless user experience.

The portal directly supports NAV CANADA's AIM Modernization strategy, a multi-year effort to improve aeronautical information management through digital tools, automation, and service enhancements.

Associated links

To learn more and access the portal, visit the updated webpage.

NAV CANADA LUSWP portal: Land Use Web Submission Portal

Questions or feedback? Email [email protected].

