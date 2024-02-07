MADRID, Feb. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - NAV CANADA and Indra announced today that they have reached a milestone agreement that will contribute to the evolution of Canada's air traffic management systems.

The first phase of the agreement will support the deployment of a state-of-the-art flight data processing system (FDPS) and an air traffic flow management system (iACM) for complex airspaces within NAV CANADA's network centre.

Indra Logo (CNW Group/NAV CANADA)

In line with NAV CANADA's strategic direction, this partnership represents a tangible step towards Trajectory-Based Operations (TBO) in Canada, shifting air traffic management towards a strategic approach that takes a more comprehensive picture of a flight from take-off to landing. This new technology can calculate routes with great accuracy and predict the evolution of air traffic over an extended horizon, supporting greater planning and coordination.

These systems will integrate information processing from Canada's area control centres, automatically notifying the system of any changes in flight plans between each of their respective airspace. This will enable better flexibility resulting in the improvement of traffic flow within Canadian airspace and across the rest of the network. The result will be more efficient routings for aircraft operators, reduced fuel consumption and associated greenhouse gas emissions while providing greater operational resiliency to disruptions and meeting the capacity requirements of a growing sector.

These advancements, which continue to keep safety at the forefront, reflect the vision for the future of air traffic management defined by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)'s Aviation System Block Upgrades (ASBU), which promote technologies that enable greater collaboration and operational predictability in global aviation.

This agreement also reinforces the collaboration between NAV CANADA, UK's NATS and Norway's Avinor, which also have Indra as a strategic technology partner. Both companies welcomed this important agreement.

The technology will be deployed over a ten-year horizon across NAV CANADA's facilities.

"We are proud to announce that we have reached an agreement with Indra to deploy the next generation of air traffic management systems in Canada," said Raymond G. Bohn, President and CEO, NAV CANADA. "Once completed, it will represent a generational leap forward in the tools we provide our dedicated employees - one that builds on our strong track record of deploying leading platforms, creates an opportunity to play a leadership role in global air navigation and will contribute to a more sustainable and efficient future for air transportation in Canada. Security, innovation, expertise and collaboration are the fundamental pillars of NAV CANADA's business strategy."

Indra's president Marc Murtra stated that "Indra's technology will not only increase efficiency in air traffic management in Canada but will also enhance predictability and contribute to the reduction of environmental impact. What we sign today transcends a simple agreement between companies; it represents a renewed commitment between nations. This collaboration is a step forward in sharing knowledge and technology, fostering new streams of relationships, and advancing towards a more efficient and sustainable aviation."

About Indra

Indra (www.indracompany.com) is one of the leading global technology and consulting companies and the technological partner for core business operations of its clients worldwide. It is a world leader in providing proprietary solutions in specific segments of the transport and defence markets and a leading firm in digital transformation and Information Technologies in Spain and Latin America through its affiliate Minsait. Its business model is based on a comprehensive range of proprietary products, with a high-value, end-to-end focus and with a high innovation component. In the 2022 fiscal year, Indra achieved revenue totaling €3.851 billion, with almost 57,000 employees, a local presence in 46 countries and business operations in over 140 countries.

About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.

The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation.

SOURCE NAV CANADA

For further information: Media Relations NAV CANADA, [email protected]; Media Information Line: 1-888-562-8226, Media Relations Indra, Antonio Tovar, [email protected], +34 683 667 916