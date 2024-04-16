CAE to deliver initial training for air traffic controllers and flight service specialists at the new Air Traffic Services Training Centre in Montreal .

. Partnership increases training capacity at NAV CANADA across the country and is expected to support the training for over 500 additional students by 2028.

MONTREAL, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – NAV CANADA and CAE today announced that they have signed a strategic agreement to increase training capacity for crucial air traffic services professionals. Under this first-of-its-kind partnership in Canada, CAE instructors will deliver initial training for Flight Service Specialists and Air Traffic Controllers using NAV CANADA's training curriculum and courseware. The first classes will begin in the fall of 2024 at a new purpose-built Air Traffic Services Training Centre on CAE's campus in Montreal.

This agreement leverages the expertise of two Canadian industry leaders to innovate and address future air traffic management requirements. As the world's largest aviation training provider, CAE is uniquely positioned to work hand in hand with NAV CANADA, the second-largest Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP) worldwide, to develop a highly proficient workforce and ensure the safety and efficiency of the air traffic system. The partnership will provide additional training capacity as NAV CANADA continues to fully deliver existing training programs from its training units across the country.

"With this partnership, and through the overall modernization of our training programs, NAV CANADA will deliver long-term benefits to Canada by preparing for continued growth in demand for air travel, building resilience to respond to emerging customer needs and supporting the fluidity of the country's supply chains while accelerating access to high-paying jobs that support the Canadian economy," said Raymond G. Bohn, President and CEO, NAV Canada.

"With CAE's extensive background in advanced training delivery and modern learning sciences, our partnership with NAV CANADA is a natural extension of our business and core mission to make the world a safer place," said Marc Parent, CAE's President and CEO. "Moreover, as the leading provider of civil aviation training worldwide, CAE understands the importance of effective workforce development and the challenges posed by the increased demand for highly skilled people throughout the aviation sector."

This partnership will generate new career opportunities at both companies. NAV CANADA is building a pipeline of air traffic services professionals by recruiting over 500 additional students by 2028 who will be trained by CAE. CAE is recruiting training centre staff to deliver training in line with Transport Canada's requirements and CAE's rigorous standards of training excellence.

As NAV CANADA turns to CAE to supplement its training needs, its current Flight Information Regions (FIR) school delivery is ongoing with full force and continues to offer all specialties and on-the-job training. All students who will qualify at CAE will be meeting the same curriculum, level of standards, and threshold testing as students trained at NAV CANADA.

About NAV Canada

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometers of Canadian domestic and international airspace. The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record and technology innovation.

About CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying software-based simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, cabin crew, airlines, and defence and security forces to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in approximately 250 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents more than 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight and mission simulators as well as training programs powered by digital technologies. We embed sustainability in everything we do. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

