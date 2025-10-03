LONGUEUIL, QC, Oct. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - After nearly four years at the helm of Nautisme Québec, Josée Côté is today embarking on a new chapter in her professional career, stepping down as executive director to take on new challenges.

In the photo, from left to right: Béatrice Launay, Henri Troutet, Josée Côté, Pierre Dumas, Christine Lajeunesse, Andrea Cutugno. (CNW Group/Nautisme Québec)

The board of directors would like to express its deep gratitude to Ms. Côté for her commitment and achievements. Under her leadership, the organization weathered the pandemic and relaunched its flagship events, including the Montreal Boat Show, Bateaux à flot, the Fête du nautisme, forums, conferences, and the Gala, while modernizing its management and consolidating its team. She also initiated a digital shift, positioned sustainable boating at the heart of Nautisme Québec's mission, strengthened ties with government institutions, and developed structural collaborations with provincial and national industry associations.

"It has been an immense privilege to lead Nautisme Québec over the past few years. Together, we have overcome major challenges, modernized the organization, and promoted boating as it deserves to be promoted. I am proud of how far we have come, and I leave with confidence, knowing that the team and the boating community will continue this wonderful momentum," said Josée Côté.

Appointment of an interim executive director: Pierre Dumas

During this transition period, Pierre Dumas will serve as interim executive director. An experienced manager with a degree in communications from UQAM, he has led several non-profit organizations and contributed to their strategic development. He has grown a franchise group to $40 million in revenue, held key positions in marketing and business development, and founded his own advertising voiceover company. A passionate boater and sailor, he intends to continue operations, consolidate achievements, and maintain strong partnerships with the entire boating community.

"Nautisme Québec plays an essential role in the vitality of our industry and in promoting more accessible and sustainable boating. It is an honor for me to contribute to this mission. My goal is to ensure a smooth transition, support the existing team, and strengthen the confidence of all the partners who bring our boating community to life," added Pierre Dumas, Acting Executive Director.

A renewed and committed team

Mr. Dumas will be able to count on a dynamic team with complementary talents:

Béatrice Launay , Director of Responsible Boating and Community Relations, works closely with the marina network, striving to upgrade boating infrastructure and promote the sector's ecological transition.

, Director of Responsible Boating and Community Relations, works closely with the marina network, striving to upgrade boating infrastructure and promote the sector's ecological transition. Andrea Cutugno , Director of Communications, Marketing, and Events, brings his international nautical expertise to bear on promoting Quebec's nautical activities.

, Director of Communications, Marketing, and Events, brings his international nautical expertise to bear on promoting Quebec's nautical activities. Christine Lajeunesse , Executive Assistant, Accounting and Member Experience, brings solid management experience and practical knowledge of boating.

, Executive Assistant, Accounting and Member Experience, brings solid management experience and practical knowledge of boating. Henri Troutet, Media and Communications Officer, promotes Quebec's nautical activities through his creative and audiovisual content.

"In these times of change and as we approach our 30th anniversary, we are confidently pursuing our mission to promote sustainable and responsible boating in order to make Quebec a premier boating destination," said Marc-André Loyer, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

About Nautisme Québec

For 29 years, Nautisme Québec has been promoting, bringing together, raising awareness, and representing enthusiasts who love and live for sustainable and responsible boating. Entirely dedicated to this sector, the organization supports its members in the areas of economic development, sustainable boating, safety, tourism, and access to water. As a promoter of flagship events such as the Montreal Boat Show, Bateau à flot, the Fête du nautisme, and the Congrès du nautisme, Nautisme Québec also sits on numerous regional, provincial, and national committees, in collaboration with institutional and government partners. Recreational harbors, marinas, clubs, dealers, manufacturers, associations, and boaters: Nautisme Québec acts as an essential link between the industry, institutions, and the community to promote boating.

nautismequebec.com

facebook.com/NautismeQc

instagram.com/nautismequebec

SOURCE Nautisme Québec

Contact médias : Andrea Cutugno, Directeur communication, marketing et événements, Nautisme Québec, (438) 466-4819, [email protected]