LONGUEUIL, QC, Sept. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - From September 25 to 28, 2025, the Montreal In-Water Boat Show, organized by Nautisme Québec and presented by our major partner Aviva, will make its grand return to the Jacques-Cartier Basin in the Old Port. A unique event in Québec, it has become the must-attend gathering for boating enthusiasts, families, and future buyers.

Highlights of the 2025 edition:

View from the dock of the Montréal on water boat show. (CNW Group/Nautisme Québec)

Nearly 100 boats to visit and test drive : from agile inflatables to dynamic sport boats, friendly or sporty pontoons, electric surfboards, fishing boats, elegant cruisers, and luxury yachts. Visitors will have the exclusive opportunity to discover several 2025-2026 premieres, including the Beneteau Swift Trawler 41 Flybridge , Sea Ray SDX 270, Jeanneau SC1295 Coupé , Brig Eagle, Absolute 48 Navetta , as well as prestigious models by Bavaria , Azimut , North River , ATX Surf Boats , Chris Craft , and Aquila , all sure to turn heads along the docks. Pontoon lovers will also be delighted with the locally built Armada line and the incredible Avalon Excalibur powered by twin 450-hp racing engines!

: from agile inflatables to dynamic sport boats, friendly or sporty pontoons, electric surfboards, fishing boats, elegant cruisers, and luxury yachts. Visitors will have the exclusive opportunity to discover several 2025-2026 premieres, including the , as well as prestigious models by and , all sure to turn heads along the docks. Pontoon lovers will also be delighted with the locally built line and the incredible powered by twin 450-hp racing engines! The "Discover Boating" experience presented by Yamaha is back! This is the chance to enjoy a unique on-water adventure in the heart of Montreal , feel the thrill of being captain, and see just how simple and accessible boating can be. For this edition, Yamaha is showcasing a Stanley boat featuring the latest technologies with powerful electro-hydraulic steering propulsion. A boat ride will depart every hour, giving show participants the opportunity to experience these innovations on the water.

This is the chance to enjoy a unique on-water adventure in the heart of , feel the thrill of being captain, and see just how simple and accessible boating can be. For this edition, Yamaha is showcasing a Stanley boat featuring the latest technologies with powerful electro-hydraulic steering propulsion. A boat ride will depart every hour, giving show participants the opportunity to experience these innovations on the water. A friendly, family-oriented atmosphere in the heart of the Old Port of Montreal .

in the heart of the Old Port of . End-of-season discounts and promotions to help visitors prepare now for next year's boating season.

to help visitors prepare now for next year's boating season. Live demonstrations and expert tips from captains promoting safe boating practices.

from captains promoting safe boating practices. A wide range of services for boaters , including the Little Secrets of Lake Champlain guide and the Knotik app.

, including the guide and the Knotik app. Spotlight on products designed and built in Québec , such as Armada pontoons and Princecraft boats.

, such as Armada pontoons and Princecraft boats. Exclusive contests, including "Sleep on the Water" (two 2-night stays in a floating accommodation at Eau Villa, valued at over $1,000 each), along with other games and activities hosted by exhibitors.

A showcase for Québec's boating industry

Beyond being a public show, the Montreal In-Water Boat Show is also a key meeting point for industry professionals. Each edition helps strengthen the visibility of boating in Québec and highlights an innovative, fast-growing sector at the heart of the recreational tourism economy.

Practical Information

Location: Jacques-Cartier Basin, Old Port of Montreal

Dates: September 25–28, 2025

Tickets: Available online or at the door for $15 (tax included)

Free admission for Nautisme Québec members (2 tickets per membership) and children under 18.

Event website: https://www.nautismequebec.com/bateau-a-flot-de-montreal-2025/

Hours:

Thursday, September 25 – VIP & Media Day: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

– VIP & Media Day: Friday, September 26 : 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

: Saturday, September 27 : 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

: Sunday, September 28 : 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Main partner: Aviva – proud to support Québec boaters and make the Montreal In-Water Boat Show 2025 possible.

Media Kit

A visual kit including photos, logos, and promotional visuals for the Montreal In-Water Boat Show 2025 is available for download to facilitate media coverage. It can be accessed directly via the following link: view the media kit.

These visuals are royalty-free for media use only. Please credit "Nautisme Québec" when publishing.

About Nautisme Québec

For 29 years, Nautisme Québec has brought together, promoted, and represented the boating and yachting industry in Québec and Canada. Entirely dedicated to the sector, the organization supports its members in economic development, sustainable boating, safety, tourism, and waterway access. Organizer of flagship events such as the Montreal Boat Show, the Montreal In-Water Boat Show, the Boating Celebration, and the Boating Congress, Nautisme Québec also serves on many regional, provincial, and national committees in collaboration with institutional and government partners. Marinas, yacht clubs, dealerships, manufacturers, associations, and boaters alike: Nautisme Québec acts as a vital link between the industry, institutions, and the community to promote sustainable and responsible boating.

nautismequebec.com

facebook.com/NautismeQc

instagram.com/nautismequebec

SOURCE Nautisme Québec

Media Contact: Andrea Cutugno, Communications & Marketing Manager, Nautisme Québec, (438) 466-4819, [email protected]