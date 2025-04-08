Nautical Commerce Unveils All-New Marketplace Platform To Power The Next Wave of Commerce

The newest marketplace technology by Nautical Commerce makes launching a marketplace easy, fast, and affordable.

NEW YORK and TORONTO, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Nautical Commerce announced today its all-new marketplace platform. The comprehensive software lets merchants launch, manage, and scale online marketplaces without the need for developers.

Nautical Commerce's marketplace platform eliminates traditional technology and capital barriers, so entrepreneurs can easily build an online marketplace. Its new affordable pricing plans offer options for merchants of all sizes that include a no-code storefront builder combined with the intuitive admin system. Already known for its headless infrastructure, Nautical Commerce continues to make this available for larger merchants looking for absolute design flexibility.

Today, North Americans make most of their online purchases through marketplaces.1 While giants like Amazon and Alibaba have significant market share, 70% of shoppers prefer niche marketplaces to massive general stores.2 Nautical Commerce's new simple and affordable marketplace technology helps merchants meet the market's growing appetite for curated, trusted shopping experiences.

"The future of commerce isn't one giant marketplace, it's thousands of specialized ones," said Niklas Halusa, Co-founder and CEO of Nautical Commerce. "There continues to be tremendous opportunities for entrepreneurs who can provide curated shopping experiences. That's why we're thrilled to announce our new platform, which makes launching a multi-vendor marketplace as simple as starting a traditional online store."

The all-new marketplace platform offers the modern merchant:

Seller empowerment: A simple, self-guided onboarding flow, quick product imports, and a dedicated seller portal with performance insights.

A simple, self-guided onboarding flow, quick product imports, and a dedicated seller portal with performance insights. Operational efficiency: A central operations dashboard for full marketplace visibility, combined with native integrations to apps like Shopify, Klaviyo, Yotpo, and Zapier.

A central operations dashboard for full marketplace visibility, combined with native integrations to apps like Shopify, Klaviyo, Yotpo, and Zapier. Customer experience: An intuitive drag-and-drop website builder and a built-in and secure multi-vendor checkout process, for customers to purchase from multiple sellers in a single transaction.

An intuitive drag-and-drop website builder and a built-in and secure multi-vendor checkout process, for customers to purchase from multiple sellers in a single transaction. Flexibility & scaleability: Month-to-month pricing, starting at $188 /month on a 1-year term. For businesses with complex needs, a headless storefront architecture is available for complete customization.

Nautical Commerce remains committed to empowering merchants to create better shopping experiences for consumers and businesses through accessible marketplace technology. Backed by its $30 million Series A funding, the company is well-positioned to further its mission of making it easy for anyone to launch a successful marketplace.

About Nautical Commerce:

Nautical Commerce is the end-to-end marketplace platform that empowers merchants to launch and scale successful marketplaces. By combining a comprehensive admin system with a no-code storefront builder, Nautical Commerce makes it easy, fast, and affordable for businesses of all sizes to launch a marketplace without sacrificing flexibility and growth. With offices in New York and Toronto, Nautical Commerce is on a mission to make it easy for anyone to start a marketplace. For more informtaion, visit nauticalcommerce.com .

