Natus announces integration of InVisus Pro NMUS into Natus Elite software

The neuromuscular ultrasound (NMUS) option delivered by the latest upgrade to Natus Elite, long considered the gold standard in EMG, expands confidence for healthcare providers using InVisus Pro to confirm and localize pathology. NMUS Integration with one-click reporting also allows clinicians to easily manage the full patient journey.

"The portability, versatility, and high image quality of InVisus makes it perfect as a point-of-care diagnostic tool," said Dr. Sanjeev Nandedkar, Natus Senior Consultant. "The integration of InVisus with the familiar environment of Natus Elite software allows seamless use with NCS/EMG testing in routine electrodiagnostic laboratories. The workflow is not altered, and a single report with all test modalities is generated. It also provides additional features such as comparison of results across test modalities and 'on-screen' comparisons with previous investigations. The net result is a better efficiency and better patient care."

Combining InVisus Pro with Natus Elite makes it simple for doctors and clinicians to compare current and past exams to gain deeper insights. This includes side-by-side, real-time analysis of NMUS and nerve conduction studies (NCS).

Just as doctors benefit from the ability to make quick decisions based on more information, patients find parallel advantages of comfort with a non-invasive testing option and improved patient experience.

ABOUT NATUS

Natus is trusted by healthcare providers around the globe as the solution source to screen, diagnose, and treat disorders affecting the brain and neural pathways. The best-in-class Natus solutions, including service, field support and education, enable clinicians to advance their standard of care, improving patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information on Natus, please visit www.natus.com/neuro.

