Nature's Sunshine Kicks Off a Winning Partnership with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats: Fueling Excellence in Health and Football

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Nature's Sunshine is proud to announce its partnership with the iconic Hamilton Tiger-Cats Football Club . As a longstanding provider of top-tier natural health products since 1972, Nature's Sunshine is thrilled to join a team that embodies resilience, strength, and a rich history of football excellence.

Fueling Athletic Excellence - In this exciting collaboration, Nature's Sunshine will supply the Hamilton Tiger-Cats with a range of premium products, including Power Beets , Power Greens and Collagen . These products are tailored to support the nutritional needs of professional athletes, enhancing their training sessions and overall well-being.

The partnership stems from Nature's Sunshine's commitment to aligning with outstanding organizations that share their quality, performance, and community engagement values. With their storied history and 15 Grey Cup championships, the Tiger-Cats perfectly embody these principles.

Revitalizing Tradition - Nature's Sunshine, founded in 1972, has grown from a small, family-owned business to a global health and wellness leader. Rooted in nature and backed by scientific expertise, Nature's Sunshine products go beyond improving health; they transform lives. The company is also proud to be at the forefront of sustainable practices, utilizing 100% renewable energy and reducing carbon emissions.

Let's celebrate this exciting collaboration between Nature's Sunshine and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats – a synergy of wellness and sportsmanship!

To learn more about Nature's Sunshine, visit naturessunshine.ca or follow them on Instagram .

To learn more about Hamilton Tiger-Cats tickets, visit https://ticats.ca/tickets/ , call 905-547-2287, or email [email protected] to speak with a ticket representative. Follow the Tiger-Cats on Instagram .

