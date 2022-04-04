Nature's Sunshine Celebrates Their 50th Anniversary

Providing the highest quality natural health products since 1972

TORONTO, ON, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ - 50 years ago, Gene and Kristine Hughes planted the seeds that would become Nature's Sunshine. After a friend suggested taking cayenne pepper to help soothe a stomach condition Gene was struggling with, he found that swallowing a spoonful was a difficult task. Kristine had a simple but brilliant idea—why not put it into capsules? In 1972, no one had encapsulated the healing powers of herbs yet. This is where their adventure began.

They launched the brand with 6 encapsulated herbs—Capsicum, Butcher's Broom, Cascara Sagrada, Cat's Claw, Cornsilk & Dandelion—all of which are still available from Nature's Sunshine today.

Born in the wild, proven in the lab: Nature's Sunshine travels far and wide for the rarest, purest and most potent ingredients. Additionally, Nature's Sunshine uses more than 600 tests to ensure each of their herbal formulas is ready to do exactly what it's supposed to. This is their signature process.

Nature's Sunshine's products are pure, potent and proven

PURE: Nature's Sunshine's ingredients are non-GMO, organic and regenerative whenever possible. They reject anything that doesn't meet their industry-leading standards. Their strict specifications often mean they reject raw materials that others don't.

POTENT: Nature's Sunshine believes in the personal touch. They go to the furthest reaches of the globe to find and verify the highest quality herbs and natural ingredients, ensuring the living nutrients in their ingredients are protected and delivered as intended.

PROVEN: They believe that what goes on behind the bottle is just as important as what goes into it. It isn't enough to just say the products have the power to make a difference in your life—they have to know, because your health is important to them.

Quality Ingredients: Nature's Sunshine believes in Nature's healing power and that's why they've obsessed over quality ingredients since 1972. They believe in Raw Material Sourcing, Effective Formulas, Quality In-House Manufacturing, and Finished Product Testing!

More About Nature's Sunshine

Created from nature and rooted in science, Nature's Sunshine's remarkable products deliver extraordinary results—again and again. Their premium products can do much more than improve your health. They can transform your life.

To learn more, visit naturessunshine.ca.

