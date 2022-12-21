Nature's Sunshine Announces Partnership with the National Lacrosse League's Toronto Rock

While continuing to provide the highest quality natural health products since 1972

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Nature's Sunshine and the Toronto Rock of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) announced this week that they have entered into a partnership. Nature's Sunshine will supply Toronto Rock professional lacrosse players with product to support their training sessions including NutriBurn Protein Powder, MCT Powder, Rejuvenaid, Solstic Energy, Collagen Powder, and Liquid Chlorophyll.

"We are extremely pleased to partner with a quality brand like Nature's Sunshine," said Rock Owner and President Jamie Dawick. "We pride ourselves in associating with great products that have a strong connection with our business, and Nature's Sunshine and their vast and diverse product line are a perfect example of that type of synergy."

Established in 1999, the Toronto Rock are a member of the 15-team National Lacrosse League and have won six NLL Championships. Those six titles tie the Rock for the most championships in league history. The team currently plays their home games at Hamilton's FirstOntario Centre with the regular season beginning in December and playing through May.

Since 1972 Nature's Sunshine has grown from a small, family-owned business to one of the leading health and wellness companies in the world. Created from nature and rooted in science, Nature's Sunshine's remarkable products deliver extraordinary results again and again. Their premium products can do much more than improve your health, they can transform your life. Nature's Sunshine is also leading the way as the first company to be powered solely by sunshine by using 100% renewable energy and significantly reducing their use of carbon emissions.

To learn more about Nature's Sunshine visit naturessunshine.ca or follow them on Instagram and Facebook .

To learn more about Toronto Rock tickets, visit www.torontorock.com or call 416-596-3075 to speak with a ticket representative. Follow the Rock on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

SOURCE Nature's Sunshine

For further information: Chris Binet Publicist, Blend PR, [email protected], www.blendpr.com