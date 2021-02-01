Nature’s Path Joins Loop on its Mission to Reduce Packaging Waste in Canada

Loop consumers can order through www.loopstore.ca and pay a deposit on each package which is fully refundable when it is returned. After use, consumers simply place the empty containers back into the Loop Tote and return the tote by scheduling a free pickup online or dropping it off at one of the more than 500 participating retail locations in Ontario. Nature's Path will offer its Pumpkin Flax Granola through Loop in reusable jars and has plans to eventually increase its available product line.

"We were honoured to be one of the first companies, and the first organic food producer, to join Loop on its journey of reducing global waste. As a Canadian company, we are even more excited to expand our partnership with Loop as it takes its first step towards reducing waste here in Canada," says Jyoti Stephens, VP Mission and Strategy for Nature's Path.

As part of Nature's Path's mission to always leave the earth better than they found it, the company first joined Loop as one of its founding partners when the platform launched in New York City in May of 2019. Since then, Loop has expanded across the United States as well as into the United Kingdom and France.

"Nature's Path is Loop's ideal partner; a company truly committed to zero waste. Its ongoing work to better the planet is an inspiration and should be an example to other companies that a successful business along with sustainability is not only doable, but profitable." Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of Loop and TerraCycle.

Nature's Path is deeply committed to sustainability. The company was the first North American food producer to achieve zero-waste certification at all its manufacturing facilities, and is committed to all its packaging being reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025 (and it's already 97% of the way there by weight.) Nature's Path estimates that one reusable jar of its Loop granola will save more than 4 kilos (9 pounds) of waste generated from 100 boxes of granola.

"We are always working to improve and reduce our packaging footprint," says Stephens. "We really value what Loop is trying to achieve, and truly believe it represents the future of consumer goods. People want the reduce the amount of waste they are generating, and Nature's Path is proud to be at the forefront of this movement."

ABOUT NATURE'S PATH FOODS

Nature's Path Organic Foods is North America's largest organic breakfast and snack food company and produces USDA and Canadian Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast and snack foods sold in grocery and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world. Committed to the triple bottom line— socially responsible, environmentally sustainable and financially viable, Nature's Path works diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Brands include Nature's Path®, Love Crunch®, Qi'a®, Que Pasa®, Flax Plus®, and EnviroKidz®. Founded in 1985, Nature's Path is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia and employs hundreds of valued team members at its four facilities in Canada and the United States.

ABOUT LOOP

Loop is an initiative from TerraCycle, an innovative waste management company whose mission is to Eliminate the Idea of Waste®. Operating nationally across 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers, cities, and facilities to recycle hard to recycle waste. Loop has been designed to addresses the issue of waste at its source by providing consumers a circular shopping platform while encouraging manufacturers to own and take responsibility for their packaging on the long term.

