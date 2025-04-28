Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. Announces Purchase of EV Trucks and Launch of Mobile E-Farm Business in Southern California

ONTARIO, Calif., April 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. (OTCQB:NMHI) ("Nature's Miracle" or the "Company"), a leader in vertical farming technology, today announced that the Company has entered into an agreement to purchase five EV trucks with ZO Motors North America, LLC ("ZO Motors"). This purchase is expected to be fulfilled by the 2nd quarter of 2025 and will be financed by the State of California electric vehicle rebate program. Nature's Miracle will modify these EVs into Mobile Vertical Farming truck where micro green and herbs can be grown inside the trucks. The EV-based Mobil Vertical Farm may also qualify for USDA subsidy and financing as well. Nature's Miracle is expected to receive up to 100 of these EVs by the end of 2025.

Nature’s Miracle Community Based Mobile E Farms

The Mobile Vertical Farm will be launched and deployed in the Los Angels, CA market in the second quarter of 2025. Each truck, powered entirely by electricity, has 11,000 pounds payload and has box size similar to a 20-foot container. Nature's Miracle will install hydroponic growing equipment inside the box of the truck to grow micro-green and herbs products. Each Mobile Vertical Farm can grow about 3,000 pounds of fresh micro green and herbs products and meet up to 40 people's need for fresh salad annually. In addition utilizing environmentally friendly EV technology and save up to 90% of water for the growing, these Mobile Vertical Farm can bring fresh and affordable supply of vegetables to consumers and businesses at their doorsteps.

Tie "James" Li, Chairman and CEO of the Company remarked "we are extremely excited to launch our Mobile E-Farm model in partnership with ZO Motors. The Mobile E-Farm truck can revolutionize the way consumers and businesses obtain fresh and affordable supply of vegetable in their community. We are also proud to utilize the environmentally friendly EV and hydroponic technologies to produce and deliver the fresh micro green products in Southern California."

About Nature's Miracle Holding Inc.

Nature's Miracle (www.Nature-Miracle.com) is a growing agriculture technology company providing products and services to growers in the Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") industry in the U.S. The Company's Common Stock trades on the OTCQB market ("OTCQB") under the symbol "NMHI".

About ZO Motors

ZO Motors (www.zo-motors.com) is a Fontana, CA based global leader in zero-emission commercial vehicles, dedicated to delivering sustainable transportation solutions for industries including commercial vehicle, port and aviation ground logistics as well as transit and tourist transportation. With manufacturing facilities in Asia and North America, ZO Motors is at the forefront of innovation, combining cutting-edge technology with a commitment to reducing environmental impact.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: the intended use of proceeds from the offering; successful launch and implementation of Nature's Miracle's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of steel, rubber and other materials; changes in Nature's Miracle's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; Nature's Miracle's ability to develop and launch new products and services; Nature's Miracle's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; Nature's Miracle's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; Nature's Miracle's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of Nature's Miracle's business model; developments and projections relating to Nature's Miracle's competitors and industry; and Nature's Miracle's approach and goals with respect to technology.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on the OTC; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which Nature's Miracle's operates; the risk that Nature's Miracle's and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize Nature's Miracle's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that Nature's Miracle's is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that Nature's Miracle's may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in Nature's Miracle's filings from time to time with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Nature's Miracle Holding, Inc.

George Yutuc, CFO COO

[email protected] or

[email protected]

SOURCE Nature's Miracle, Inc.