Nature's Emporium teams up with Chef Lauren Toyota to Debut New Vegan Signature Sub

NEWMARKET, ON, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Nature's Emporium , a leading family-owned and operated health food market with six stores in Ontario, and renowned vegan chef Lauren Toyota have joined to unveil an exciting new offering: the Vegan Signature Sub by Chef Lauren Toyota for Nature's Emporium. Available exclusively at all Nature's Emporium locations, this unique creation will launch on Friday, November 3, National Sandwich Day, making it an irresistible choice for vegans and food lovers alike.

Lauren Toyota, recognized for her imaginative vegan dishes and sought-after recipes, infuses her culinary expertise into Nature's Emporium's wellness-inspired menu of grab-and-go offerings. The Vegan Signature Sub is crafted using only the finest organic ingredients, and a proprietary plant-based deli "meat" recipe created specially for the collaboration by Lauren, reflecting the core values of both partners: premium quality, taste, and sustainability.

"As we celebrate Nature's Emporium's 30th anniversary this month, this collaboration marks another milestone in Nature's Emporium's continuous mission to introduce innovative health food options to our customers," said Joe D'Addario, CEO, Nature's Emporium. "Partnering with Chef Lauren Toyota not only showcases our dedication to quality and flavour but also our support for Canada's thriving culinary talent. I couldn't be more excited about what we've created together."

"Collaborating with Nature's Emporium has been an absolute joy," said Chef Lauren Toyota, Founder, hot for food. "Our mutual passion for nutritious and flavourful food made this partnership a natural fit. I know that our unique creation — the Vegan Signature Sub — will resonate with everyone – whether you're a committed vegan or someone who appreciates great tasting food made with intentional, health-focused ingredients."

Key Highlights of the Vegan Signature Sub, which will retail for $12.99:

Made with 100 per cent vegan ingredients.

Tailored for vegans and those in search of a healthy grab-and-go meal.

Hand-crafted with organic and natural ingredients, guaranteeing a fresh and flavourful bite every time.

Exclusively available at all six Nature's Emporium locations: Nature's Emporium, South Core Toronto at One York Street Nature's Emporium, Newmarket at 16655 Yonge Street Nature's Emporium, Maple 2535 Major MacKenzie Drive West Nature's Emporium, Woodbridge at 8401 Weston Road Nature's Emporium, Burlington at 2180 Itabashi Way Nature's Emporium, Oakville at 210 North Service Road West



Customers are invited to visit their nearest Nature's Emporium store starting Friday, November 3, to get a taste of the new Vegan Signature Sub, available for a limited time.

About Nature's Emporium

Nature's Emporium was founded in 1993 on one core belief: eating well means living better. As a fast-growing and leading health food market with six locations in Ontario (Toronto, Newmarket, Maple, Woodbridge, Burlington, Oakville), Nature's Emporium plays a very important role in the communities it serves by providing customers with high quality, organic foods, and products that they can trust. The company's aim is to inspire customers to eat well, so they can live better, and to empower them to make informed decisions about what they choose to put into their bodies. This is why education and information sharing are core pillars of its efforts and, as much as possible, woven into everything Nature's Emporium creates.

The Nature's Emporium family has grown a great deal over the years, and the company now calls several communities home, but has managed to stay the same where it counts: in its commitment to real wellness, to providing exceptional service, to giving back to its communities, and to empowering through education.

