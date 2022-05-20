Nature's Emporium makes eating well easier with Instacart partnership

Shoppers can now have organic produce, gluten-free meals, natural health and beauty products, and more delivered right to their door in just a few clicks

NEWMARKET, ON, May 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Nature's Emporium , a fast-growing and leading family-owned health food store with locations in Newmarket, Woodbridge, Maple, and Burlington, today announced its partnership with grocery delivery app Instacart.

Eat well, live better. This is the core belief that the company has built its success on and through this new partnership, Nature's Emporium is aiming to make it easier for for busy customers and on-to-the-go families to shop for high-quality, organic produce, healthy to-go meals, natural health and beauty products, eco-friendly household essentials, and more.

"Over the years, we have become a go-to destination for high quality, organic foods, and products that customers can trust," said Joe D'Addario, CEO, Nature's Emporium. "Our customers often lead very busy lives, making it challenging to shop and prepare wholesome and nutritious meals. We're thrilled to be able to deliver products they love and trust right to their doors."

Nature's Emporium offers a carefully curated selection of organic and natural foods and products that meet the various dietary and lifestyle needs of today's customer, including:

Organic produce

Gluten-free options

Dairy-free options

Vegan products

Plant-based products

Keto-friendly items

Paleo products

Nut-free essentials

Soy-free foods

Eco-friendly household products

Locally sourced brands

Fair-trade products

High quality meat and seafood products (wild caught, grass fed, antibiotic free, hormone free)

GMO-free options

The new service comes as Nature's Emporium ramps up its growth plan to open several new locations in Ontario within the next five to seven years, introduce a new and intuitive digital shopping experience, and expand on its popular Always Organic and Naturally Trues private label brand offerings.

To celebrate the announcement of this new partnership, Nature's Emporium is offering customers free delivery on their first order on Instacart of $35 or more (before tax). This promotion can be redeemed using the code 1FREENEDELIVERY at checkout (valid until May 27, 2022). Between May 28 and June 6, 2022, customers who place an order totalling $100 or more (before tax) will receive $20 off using promotion code SPEND100GET20OFF.

About Nature's Emporium

Nature's Emporium was founded in 1993 on one core belief: eating well means living better. As a fast-growing and leading health food store with four locations in Ontario (Newmarket, Woodbridge, Maple, and Burlington), Nature's Emporium plays a very important role in the communities it serves by providing customers with high quality, organic foods, and products that they can trust. The company's aim is to inspire customers to eat well so they can live better and to empower them to make informed decisions about what they choose to put into their body. This is why education and information sharing is a core pillar of its efforts and, as much as possible, weaved into everything Nature's Emporium creates.

The Nature's Emporium family has grown a great deal over the years, and the company now calls several communities home, but have managed to stay the same where it counts: in its commitment to real wellness, to providing exceptional service, to giving back to its communities, and to empowering through education.

