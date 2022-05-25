Nature's Emporium expands its community partnerships, building on its mission to inspire consumers to eat well so they may live better

Nature's Emporium supports many community-focused initiatives aimed at inspiring everyone to lead healthier lives. Tweet this

"Education and information sharing are core pillars of our efforts and, as much as possible, weaved into everything we do," said Joe D'Addario, CEO, Nature's Emporium. "Our desire is to have a positive impact on the communities we serve and to become a part of the family. We are proactive in our communities and support many initiatives aimed at inspiring everyone to lead healthier lives and we are thrilled to join as presenting sponsor of this year's campaign with Halton Food for Thought. Good health builds bright futures. Instilling good nutritional habits early on supports the healthy growth and development of children and can make for a healthier future for all of us."

The Breakfast for Dinner initiative supports Halton Food for Thought's student nutrition programs. All funds raised through the sale of tickets will support the organization's mission to continue providing a strong and sustainable meal program for children so no student goes hungry at school. Everyone who purchases a ticket will receive a Breakfast for Dinner box containing healthy and nutritious food items provided by Nature's Emporium so that donors can make a healthy breakfast for dinner at home to enjoy while attending this year's virtual event. The event will be hosted by Rick Campanelli, one of Canada's most recognizable television and radio personalities, and will take place on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Nature's Emporium's new partnership with Halton Food for Thought builds on its long-standing history of supporting community initiatives. For the last ten years, Nature's Emporium has been the title sponsor of the Run for Southlake in Newmarket and has helped raise more than $2.5 million to support the most urgent priorities at Southlake Regional Health Centre. Nature's Emporium has also formed a new partnership with The Abermoray Garden Collective and has sponsored the Mackenzie Ride for Health. Through each of its community-focused initiatives, the company aims to empower customers to make informed decisions about the food and products they choose to put into their bodies.

This announcement comes as Nature's Emporium ramps up its growth plan to open several new locations in Ontario within the next five to seven years, introduce a new and intuitive digital shopping experience, and expand on its popular Always Organic and Naturally True private label brand offerings.

About Nature's Emporium

Nature's Emporium was founded in 1993 on one core belief: eating well means living better. As a fast-growing and leading health food store with four locations in Ontario (Newmarket, Woodbridge, Maple, and Burlington), Nature's Emporium plays a very important role in the communities it serves by providing customers with high quality, organic foods, and products that they can trust. The company's aim is to inspire customers to eat well so they can live better and to empower them to make informed decisions about what they choose to put into their body. This is why education and information sharing is a core pillar of its efforts and, as much as possible, weaved into everything Nature's Emporium creates.

The Nature's Emporium family has grown a great deal over the years, and the company now calls several communities home, but have managed to stay the same where it counts: in its commitment to real wellness, to providing exceptional service, to giving back to its communities, and to empowering through education.

