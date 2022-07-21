Nature's Emporium encourages shopping local through its second annual Local Love: Farm Edition campaign

"We launched the program in 2021 to educate shoppers on the benefits of shopping locally and to help businesses in our communities get through the pandemic," said Joe D'Addario, Chief Executive Officer, Nature's Emporium. "The first year of the campaign was so successful and was well received by our community that we decided to make it an annual event. Shopping this way is better for the environment and our local economies. Fresh food is always better and local food is always fresher. ⁠We are thrilled to launch this Local Love: Farm Edition again this year to help promote the amazing farmers, brands, and producers that we are so proud to work with and support.⁠"

Local Love: Farm Edition is a 28-day promotional campaign featuring two bi-weekly flyers full of specials that will run from July 21 to August 17, 2022. During this period, Nature's Emporium will focus on driving awareness for local farmers and producers.

The Local Love: Farm Edition flyers will feature special sales on locally produced foods and products. The flyers will also spotlight farmers, business owners, and their families and teams, giving shoppers an opportunity to learn more about the people behind the brands and products they love. These highlights will also be shared in-store at each Nature's Emporium location. Local Love: Farm Edition will also be promoted on Nature's Emporium's social media channels, featuring content aimed at educating followers about the benefits of supporting local businesses. Consumers can learn more about the campaign at https://naturesemporium.com/flyer/ .

"We know that there is strong interest amongst consumers in shopping at local retailers and buying local products," said D'Addario. "The pandemic prompted many Canadians to shop more like this. We know Canadians feel strongly about purchases that support local businesses because they serve an important purpose — it supports the economy they live and work in and helps a small business owner keep the lights on."

Nature's Emporium aims to have a positive impact on the communities it serves and to be "a part of the family." The company is proactive in its communities and supports many local initiatives aimed at inspiring everyone to take a proactive and preventative approach to their health and wellness. Nature's Emporium's community partnerships include the annual Nature's Emporium Run for Southlake, the Mackenzie Ride for Health, Halton Food for Thought's Breakfast for Dinner campaign, and The Abermoray Garden Collective.

Nature's Emporium was founded in 1993 on one core belief: eating well means living better. As a fast-growing and leading health food market with four locations in Ontario (Newmarket, Maple, Burlington, Woodbridge) and new location scheduled to open in Toronto in late 2022 to early 2023, Nature's Emporium plays a vital role in the communities it serves by providing customers with high quality, organic foods, and products that they can trust. The company's aim is to inspire customers to eat well so they can live better and to empower them to make informed decisions about what they choose to put into their body. This is why education and information sharing are core pillars of its efforts and, as much as possible, woven into everything Nature's Emporium creates.

The Nature's Emporium family has grown a great deal over the years, and the company now calls several communities home, but have managed to stay the same where it counts: in its commitment to real wellness, to providing exceptional service, to giving back to its communities, and to empowering through education.

