Nature's Emporium celebrates the grand opening of its second location in Ontario's Halton region

NEWMARKET, ON, Sept. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Nature's Emporium , a leading family-owned and operated health food market with five stores in Ontario, today announced that it will open its new Oakville location to customers on September 28, 2023. The opening of this new store – its second one in Ontario's Halton region – marks another step in the company's ongoing implementation of its ambitious, multi-year growth and rejuvenation strategy across Southern Ontario.

Nature's Emporium's new Oakville location brings a modern and welcoming shopping experience to the community. Nature's Emporium, a family-owned and operated health food market, continues its expansion across Ontario with the opening of its Oakville location on September 28, coming hot on the heels of its successful grand opening in Toronto at Shops at One York earlier this month.

"Over the last three decades, Nature's Emporium has grown to become a staple in the communities we are proud to serve – a trusted one-stop market for premium organic and natural health foods and products that customers are can trust," said Joe D'Addario, Chief Executive Officer, Nature's Emporium. "We are so much more than a store, we have worked hard over the years to establish ourselves as a destination for holistic wellness. Our customers have come to love the Nature's shopping experience, and we are thrilled to bring this to an even broader audience of shoppers in the Halton region through the opening of our Oakville location."

Located within Oakville's Dorval Crossing shopping centre, the approximately 24,000-square-foot store will celebrate its grand opening on September 28, 2023. Customers, community members, and residents are invited to celebrate the occasion with the Nature's Emporium team with a ribbon-cutting and bread-breaking ceremony. As part of the celebration, customers are invited to mark this milestone and enjoy exclusive in-store promotions, giveaways, product demonstrations, and samples from some of the Nature's Emporium's premium suppliers throughout the day.

The new Oakville location brings a modern and welcoming shopping environment to Oakville, that has been thoughtfully designed to elevate the shopping experience.

"Customer attitudes towards health and wellness have changed over the last few years," said D'Addario. "Canadians are taking a more proactive and preventive approach to their health. Self-care is no longer an indulgence, it's a necessity, and managing mental wellness and eating well are top of mind for shoppers. As we grow into new communities and as more shoppers look to take a proactive approach to their health and wellness, what we do and offer is becoming increasingly important."

Oakville's premier destination for natural supplements

Customers can discover the finest selection of all-natural supplements at Nature's Emporium's Oakville location, meticulously selected by wellness experts to support well-being and help address specific health concerns, including managing stress and anxiety, sleep, digestive health, immune support, and more. With on-site nutrition experts, including holistic nutritionists, Nature's Emporium's new Oakville store provides shoppers with tailored guidance and holistic solutions for achieving optimal health.

Healthy indulgence at the Nature's Emporium Wellness Bar

One of the highlights of the company's new Oakville location is the Nature's Emporium Wellness Bar. This vibrant space is a go-to destination for hand-crafted signature drinks, both hot and cold, nutrient-packed smoothies, refreshing smoothie bowls, and more. Nature's Emporium's commitment to quality shines through its entire menu, using only 100 per cent certified organic produce and all-natural ingredients to create each item.

Wellness in every bite

Nature's Emporium's new Oakville location brings a culinary experience rooted in wellness to the Dorval community. Expert chefs craft a diverse selection of meals using only the finest ingredients, including organic chicken, grass-fed and grass-finished beef, organic plant-based alternatives, and organic produce. Each dish is prepared fresh daily.

Healthy eating on-the-go made easy … and fresh

For those with busy lifestyles, Nature's Emporium's grab-and-go section is a lifesaver. Featuring a wide range of options catering to various dietary preferences, including gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan-friendly, and vegetarian choices. Every item is handcrafted with organic produce and top-quality proteins, such as organic chicken, grass-fed and grass-finished beef, and more, ensuring healthy eating is convenient for everyone.

Spreading wellness across Oakville

The company's expansion into Oakville aligns with its mission to promote well-being throughout Southern Ontario. Nature's Emporium aims to be the go-to destination for organic produce, convenient and healthy meals, natural health and beauty products, eco-friendly household essentials, local brands, and more.

Understanding that quality products should be accessible to all and to make organic shopping more accessible to the communities it serves, Nature's Emporium is rapidly expanding its private label offerings. In the near future, customers expect to see new products under Nature's Emporium private label brand covering an extensive range of items in the fresh, grocery, and home cleaning categories.

Eat well, live better

Nature's Emporium's simple, yet important belief is that when we choose to eat well, we live better—and sleep better, move better, feel better. This is the core principle that the company has built its success on. Through its expansion plan, Nature's Emporium is aiming to spread its message across Southern Ontario, positioning itself as the go-to, one-stop destination for high-quality, organic produce, healthy to-go meals, natural health and beauty products, eco-friendly household essentials, local brands, and more.

About Nature's Emporium

Nature's Emporium was founded in 1993 on one core belief: eating well means living better. As a fast-growing and leading health food market with four locations in Ontario (Newmarket, Maple, Burlington, and Woodbridge), Nature's Emporium plays a very important role in the communities it serves by providing customers with high quality, organic foods, and products that they can trust. The company's aim is to inspire customers to eat well, so they can live better, and to empower them to make informed decisions about what they choose to put into their bodies. This is why education and information sharing are core pillars of its efforts and, as much as possible, woven into everything Nature's Emporium creates.

The Nature's Emporium family has grown a great deal over the years, and the company now calls several communities home, but has managed to stay the same where it counts: in its commitment to real wellness, to providing exceptional service, to giving back to its communities, and to empowering through education.

For further information: Media Contact: Maricel Joy Dicion, [email protected], 416-882-1192