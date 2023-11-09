Nature's Emporium Celebrates 30 Years of Wellness with Spectacular Anniversary Sales, Instagram Giveaways, and More

The family-owned and operated health food market invites you to join the celebration of three decades of eating well to live better

NEWMARKET, ON, Nov. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Nature's Emporium , a leading family-owned and operated health food market with six stores in Ontario, is thrilled to announce its 30th-anniversary celebration. For the past three decades, Nature's Emporium has been on a remarkable journey promoting holistic wellness, and invites customers to celebrate this remarkable milestone with a month-long series of online and in-store events featuring fantastic sales, generous giveaways, and engaging in-store product demonstrations and samples.

From November 9 to December 6, Nature's Emporium will be unveiling extraordinary sales and deals in two exclusive 30th-anniversary bi-weekly flyers. These remarkable discounts are the company's way of giving back to its loyal customers and the communities it is proud to serve, making it easier for shoppers to access premium organic and natural health foods and products.

"As we mark 30 years of Nature's Emporium, I am overwhelmed with gratitude," said Joe D'Addario, CEO, Nature's Emporium. "This anniversary is much more than a milestone—it's a testament to the vision we had when we started: that good health is the foundation of healthy lives, thriving communities, and forward progress. As we look back on three decades of growth and learning, we are reminded daily that our customers' journeys to wellness are really our own. Thank you for walking this path with us, for growing with us, and for being a part of our Nature's Emporium family. Here's to another 30 years of wellness, community, and living better together!"

Follow to win daily giveaways

Starting November 9 and running until December 6, Nature's Emporium will host daily Instagram giveaways on its page @naturescanada . These giveaways feature $150 gift cards donated by the company's valued vendor partners, including: Love Good Fats, Pascoe, A. Vogel, CanPrev, VOSS Water, Organic Meadow, Genuine Health, Fatso, Good Food for Good, Koops, Mid-Day Squares, Queen St. Bakery, Bio-K+, Chickapea, A2 milk, AspenClean, Watkins, Barbara's, Dream Foods, Naked Naturals, Desert Essence, Daiya, and Food For Life.

These daily giveaways are Nature's Emporium's heartfelt gesture to express gratitude to its incredible community, whose unwavering support has propelled the company on this remarkable journey.

In-store tastings and hands-on demonstrations

In celebration of the 30th anniversary, Nature's Emporium is excited to offer more than just sales and giveaways. Customers are invited to engage directly with products and learn about their wellness benefits through in-store tastings and live demonstrations. These events, scheduled to take place across all six locations, will showcase the latest in health and wellness products, allowing customers to experience firsthand the quality and care that go into every item on Nature's Emporium's shelves.

These in-store events will also provide an opportunity for shoppers to meet with wellness experts, gain valuable insights into healthy eating, and discover new ways to integrate wellness into their daily lives. Nature's Emporium's commitment to education and community engagement will be on full display, with staff on hand to share their knowledge and health and wellness tips.

Nature's Emporium's 30th anniversary promotions and events will run in-store and on social media between November 9 and December 6, 2023.

About Nature's Emporium

Nature's Emporium was founded in 1993 on one core belief: eating well means living better. As a fast-growing and leading health food market with six locations in Ontario (Newmarket, Maple, Burlington, Woodbridge, Toronto, and Oakville), Nature's Emporium plays a very important role in the communities it serves by providing customers with high quality, organic foods, and products that they can trust. The company's aim is to inspire customers to eat well, so they can live better, and to empower them to make informed decisions about what they choose to put into their bodies. This is why education and information sharing are core pillars of its efforts and, as much as possible, woven into everything Nature's Emporium creates.

The Nature's Emporium family has grown a great deal over the years, and the company now calls several communities home, but has managed to stay the same where it counts: in its commitment to real wellness, to providing exceptional service, to giving back to its communities, and to empowering through education.

