Nature's Emporium Appoints Steve Hollingsworth as CEO

Joe D'Addario Transitions to Chair of the Board

NEWMARKET, ON, Aug. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Nature's Emporium, a leading Canadian retailer of natural and organic health foods, is proud to announce the appointment of Steve Hollingsworth as the company's new Chief Executive Officer, effective August 11, 2025.

Joe D'Addario, who co-founded Nature's Emporium and has served as President and more recently its CEO for over 30 years, will transition into the role of Chair of the Board. In this new position, Joe will continue to provide vision and oversight, supporting the next phase of growth while upholding the company's mission to inspire healthy and sustainable living.

"This marks an exciting new chapter for Nature's Emporium. Steve brings an impressive blend of leadership, vision, and purpose that aligns perfectly with who we are and where we're headed. I'm excited about the capabilities he brings to our team. As I step into the role of Chair, I look forward to supporting our long-term growth and helping ensure we continuously elevate the value we deliver to our employees, customers and communities." - Joe D'Addario, Co-Founder & Chair of the Board, Nature's Emporium LP

Steve Hollingsworth brings over two decades of experience in health and wellness, most recently as President of Genuine Health. Known for his focus on team culture, innovation and consumer trust, Steve is set to lead Nature's into an exciting new chapter.

"It's an honour and a privilege to be entrusted with leading an organization with such deeply rooted ties to the communities it serves as Nature's Emporium. I am genuinely excited to help Nature's push the boundaries on what a health & wellness retailer can do for its customers." - Steve Hollingsworth, Incoming CEO, Nature's Emporium LP

This leadership transition reflects Nature's Emporium's continued commitment to operational excellence, community connection, and customer care, while positioning the business for long-term growth in an evolving retail landscape.

About Nature's Emporium

Nature's Emporium, founded in 1993, believes eating well means living better. With six locations across Ontario (Newmarket, Woodbridge, Maple, Burlington, Toronto and Oakville), it provides high-quality, organic foods and products customers trust. Dedicated to inspiring healthier lifestyles, the company prioritizes education and empowers customers to make informed choices. While growing into new communities, Nature's Emporium remains committed to wellness, exceptional service, and giving back to its communities.

Website: www.naturesemporium.com

Media Contact: Erin Rogers, HR Manager, [email protected], 905-898-1844