Nature's Emporium announces the opening of its first location in Toronto with plans to expand across Southern Ontario

"We decided to seize the opportunity to bring a unique shopping experience to Toronto's South Core District and Harbourfront communities," said Joe D'Addario, Chief Executive Officer, Nature's Emporium. "Our new location inside Shops at One York will offer exceptional all-organic produce, healthy handcrafted meals to-go, superior supplements, natural health and beauty essentials, and much more. We aim to be your 'eat well and live better', one-stop-market for food and health. Our team carefully selects and curates items intended to inspire healthy choices and healthier communities — this is the Nature's Emporium difference and we're beyond excited to bring it to the residents, office workers, and visitors in the area."

"We are thrilled to welcome Nature's Emporium to downtown Toronto at the Shops at One York," said Peter Menkes, President, Commercial/Industrial, Menkes Developments. "Nature's Emporium has a highly-tailored, unique offering in the natural supermarket and supplements category that we are certain will complement the retail offering at the complex and be a very popular amenity among its residents and office workers."

Since opening its first location in Newmarket in 1993, Nature's Emporium has grown to become a go-to, one-stop shopping destination for high-quality, organic foods, and products that customers can trust. Nature's Emporium offers a carefully curated selection of organic and natural foods and products that meet the various dietary and lifestyle needs of today's customer, including:

Organic produce

Gluten-free options

Dairy-free options

Vegan products

Plant-based products

Keto-friendly items

Paleo products

Nut-free essentials

Soy-free foods

Eco-friendly household products

Locally sourced brands

Fair-trade products

High quality meat and seafood products (wild caught, grass fed, antibiotic free, hormone free)

GMO-free options

Eat well, live better

Nature's Emporium's simple, yet important belief is that when we choose to eat well, we live better—and sleep better, move better, feel better. This is the core principle that the company has built its success on. Through its expansion plan, Nature's Emporium is aiming to spread its message across Southern Ontario, positioning itself as the go-to, one-stop destination for high-quality, organic produce, healthy to-go meals, natural health and beauty products, eco-friendly household essentials, local brands, and more.

#LocalLove

Nature's Emporium is proactive in its communities and supports many initiatives aimed at inspiring everyone to take a preventative approach to their health and wellness. The company's community partnerships include the Nature's Emporium Run for Southlake — which it has proudly sponsored for the last ten years — the Mackenzie Ride for Health, Halton Food for Thought's Breakfast for Dinner campaign, and the Abermoray Garden Collective.

The growing health food retailer is also committed to working with and promoting local farmers, producers, and brands. Each year, Nature's Emporium launches its Local Love: Farmers' Edition campaign, which focuses on highlighting local farmers and promoting Ontario-grown organic produce and the benefits of choosing organic.

Access to quality foods

Providing the communities it is proud to serve with access to high quality products and organic produce continues to be an important part of Nature's Emporium's mandate. Shopping organic can often be costly. To make its selection more accessible to its shoppers, Nature's Emporium is expanding its private label brand offering to include a wider range of products. Over the coming months, new products under its popular Always Organic and Naturally True brands will be released. Currently, both exclusive lines offer an extensive assortment of items in the fresh, grocery and home cleaning categories.

About Nature's Emporium

Nature's Emporium was founded in 1993 on one core belief: eating well means living better. As a fast-growing and leading health food market with four locations in Ontario (Newmarket, Maple, Burlington, and Woodbridge), Nature's Emporium plays a very important role in the communities it serves by providing customers with high quality, organic foods, and products that they can trust. The company's aim is to inspire customers to eat well so they can live better and to empower them to make informed decisions about what they choose to put into their body. This is why education and information sharing are core pillars of its efforts and, as much as possible, woven into everything Nature's Emporium creates.

The Nature's Emporium family has grown a great deal over the years, and the company now calls several communities home, but have managed to stay the same where it counts: in its commitment to real wellness, to providing exceptional service, to giving back to its communities, and to empowering through education.

Follow Nature's Emporium on Instagram at @naturescanada .

SOURCE Nature''s Emporium

For further information: Media Contact: Maricel Joy Dicion, [email protected], 416-882-1192