Naturally Homegrown Foods' "Hardbite Explorer Pack" Wins Prestigious Award

The Retail Council of Canada's annual awards program, the Canadian Grand Prix New Product Awards celebrates advancement and excellence in new food distribution and innovation. In the Savoury Snacks category this year, Naturally Homegrown Foods' Explorer Pack 32 count multi-unit package was crowned the winner. "We are very proud of this innovative product, and it is great to see Canadian owned and operated companies play a role in our food supply chain" said Kirk Homenick, President of Naturally Homegrown Foods. The multi-unit pack is comprised of 32 units of some of the bestselling Hardbite potato chip flavours: Rock Salt & Vinegar, Spicy Dill Pickle, Ketchup and Wild Onion & Yogurt. This Better-For-You snack pack:

Contains nothing artificial, using all natural ingredients





Is free from gluten and cholesterol





Launched in Costco West Canada

The delicious and distinct flavour mix is complemented by high impact artwork that embodies the Hardbite brand ethos of enjoying life. "We were very intentional in creating this new product to give the consumer a range of flavours, in convenient packages that helps them snack on-the-go" said Homenick, President of Naturally Homegrown Foods.

Naturally Homegrown Foods Ltd. (NHF) is a BC based, high growth, snack food company focused on developing and marketing products that appeal to consumers' growing preference for Better-For-You (BFY) snacks. Our anchor brand, Hardbite is a rapidly growing, kettle fried chip brand. Through its simple, major allergen-free and non-GMO ingredients, Hardbite embodies our BFY mission and has amassed a loyal and growing customer base across a wide range of food distribution channels in Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit www.hardbitechips.com

