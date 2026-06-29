Natural infrastructure restoration includes tree planting for river valley area in Devon

DEVON, AB, June 29, 2026 /CNW/ - A section of the ravine along the river in the Town of Devon will undergo restoration after an investment of $163,912 from the federal government.

The Battery Creek ravine and the North Saskatchewan River in Devon form an interconnected and vulnerable flood and erosion zone. The floodplain resiliency and restoration project will stabilize eroding slopes and reduce flood risks by planting native woody vegetation and trees. In three degraded and flood-prone areas where soils are particularly liable for erosion, planting will include approximately 2500 trees to help improve flood resiliency and repair ecosystems. Community education about the restoration will promote nature-based solutions for sustainable flooding resiliency and increase overall environmental awareness.

The increased stability of creek banks and river valley slopes in Devon will also enhance wildlife habitats and protect existing trail and foot bridge infrastructure for community use.

Quotes

"Residents of Devon know how important the North Saskatchewan River and Battery Creek are to the character and quality of life of our community. By restoring these natural areas and strengthening their resilience to flooding and erosion, this project will help protect the places people value while leaving a healthier environment for future generations. I'm pleased to see this federal investment supporting Devon's vision for a stronger and more resilient community."

Matt Jeneroux, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Riverbend

"Alberta's government continues to provide funding for flood and drought mitigation projects in communities across the province. We are proud to support the Town of Devon's efforts to stabilize areas vulnerable to erosion and commend their approach to work with nature to improve flood resilience in their community."

Grant Hunter, Minister of Environment and Protected Areas, Government of Alberta

"Devon's river valley is one of our community's greatest natural assets, and this investment will help protect it for future generations. By restoring vulnerable areas with native trees and vegetation, we are strengthening our resilience to flooding and erosion while enhancing wildlife habitat and preserving the trails and green spaces that residents enjoy every day. We are grateful for the support of the Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta in helping us invest in sustainable, nature-based solutions."

His Worship, Jeff Craddock, Mayor of Devon

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $163,912 in this project through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF), and the Government of Alberta Watershed Resiliency and Restoration Program is contributing $70,404.

NIF supports projects that use natural or hybrid approaches to increase resilience to climate change, mitigate carbon emissions, protect and preserve biodiversity and wildlife habitats, and promote Canadians' access to nature. To date, over $87.9 million has been announced for over 50 infrastructure projects through NIF.

Examples of natural infrastructure include urban forests, street trees, wetlands, living dikes, bioswales, and naturalized coastal restoration.

Hybrid infrastructure incorporates elements of both engineered and natural infrastructure. Examples of hybrid infrastructure include green roofs and walls, and naturalized stormwater ponds.

Over 10% of the overall program envelope has been allocated to Indigenous-led projects.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

In a fast changing world, we need to act decisively to build Canada Strong. The Prairie Partnership Initiative (PPI) is about building a dynamic, sustainable, inclusive economy in the Prairie Provinces.

PPI accelerates collaboration and investment across Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

The PPI ensures federal programs across numerous departments are more responsive to regional priorities and seize opportunities to create prosperity.

Associated Links

Natural Infrastructure Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/nif-fin/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Justin Janke, Communications Coordinator, Town of Devon, 780-987-8302, [email protected]