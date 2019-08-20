Natural Care Group acquires CannaMed Clinic Inc. to provide enhanced medical cannabis services

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - We are pleased to announce that CannaMed Clinic, an interdisciplinary medical cannabis clinic has been acquired by Natural Care. This merger will introduce current CannaMed patients to the enhanced free services offered to all existing and future Natural Care patients.

Natural Care's no-cost services include:

Online (telemedicine) prescription and follow-up visits with a doctor or nurse practitioner

Telephone and email medical cannabis counselling with a registered nurse

Personalized medical cannabis plans and regular follow-ups

Registration with LPs and call centre support

Continued in-person prescription visits at CannaMed Clinic locations

Both Natural Care and CannaMed are patient-focused companies providing guidance and support to help Canadians improve their quality of life with cannabinoid therapy.

"We're excited to welcome CannaMed's operations team to the Natural Care family," says Natural Care CEO David Cutler. "They bring a wealth of experience in medical cannabis and patient care; and adding their services and physical clinic location to our enhanced medical cannabis offerings was a natural fit. CannaMed's existing patients can rest assured that in addition to the care and customer service they've grown accustomed to, they will now be able to call our team of registered nurses for personalized medical cannabis advice."

"We are thrilled to join forces with Natural Care to improve the quality and access to care for our existing and future patients, particularly older adults who may be trying cannabis for the first time," says CannaMed Medical Director, Dr. Steven Orlov. "Though the clinical evidence for medical cannabis is still emerging, it's relative safety is well established. I think the greatest benefits for cannabis will come from significantly reducing the use of more harmful prescription medications, including opiates, anxiety medications and sleeping pills."

About Natural Care

The Natural Care team combines decades of retirement and long-term care facility management experience with senior-specific healthcare proficiency and medical cannabis expertise. Natural Care delivers best-in-class cannabinoid healthcare services and education for patients and their caregivers, physicians, retirement homes, long-term care homes, hospitals, specialty clinics and more.

With services provided to thousands of resident beds and growing, Natural Care offers mature Canadians a diverse range of medical cannabis products from top-tier licensed producers, along with comprehensive education, ongoing support and personalized treatment plans.

Canada's senior population is growing rapidly, with nearly six million Canadians over the age of 65 and needing some form of care. Natural Care is committed to providing Canadians in their golden years with flexible and comprehensive cannabis services and products to suit their lifestyles.

About CannaMed Clinic

CannaMed is an interdisciplinary medical clinic that specializes in cannabinoid therapy. Since 2017, CannaMed Clinic has provided medical cannabis assessments and education services to thousands of Canadians. CannaMed's patient-centric approach has garnered significant accolades from their patients and referring physicians throughout Canada.

SOURCE Natural Care Group

For further information: For patient inquiries: Kalen Leo, support@naturalcaregroup.com, 1.888.671.8022