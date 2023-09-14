Nationwide Appraisal Services (NAS) Partners with Prospera Credit Union to Deliver Appraisal Technology Solutions for Mortgage Lending

MARKHAM, ON, Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Nationwide Appraisal Services (NAS) is happy to announce its latest partnership with Prospera Credit Union, a dynamic collaboration set to redefine efficiency and integration in the financial sector. NAS, Canada's premier appraisal management company, is proud to join forces with Prospera Credit Union to provide their team and members with a cutting-edge technology solution that offers first-in-class efficiency and integration.

Patrick Ardies, Regional Vice President for NAS, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership, stating, "We are very pleased to welcome Prospera Credit Union to the NAS family. Customizing our industry-leading Intelligent Valuation Platform (IVP) for Prospera offers a unique and top-tier experience for all involved."

Orlando Bush, Credit Operations Manager at Prospera, commented on the benefits of this collaboration, saying, "The Integrated Decision Tree technology that NAS created for us provides our staff with the ultimate in efficiency in their processes, which is a huge win for both us and our members."

The partnership between NAS and Prospera Credit Union is set to drive innovation and efficiency in the finance industry, benefiting both institutions and their valued members.

About Nationwide Appraisal Services (NAS)

NAS is Canada's premier appraisal management company and the most comprehensive source for real estate valuations. Established in 1996, NAS is Canada's first web-based valuation platform, providing innovative solutions that simplify processes for lenders, insurers, and mortgage professionals. The success of NAS is defined by the quality and professionalism of Canada's largest network of independent real estate appraisers, their industry-leading technology, and their unwavering commitment to customer service. NAS' dedication to quality and service, combined with a client-centric approach, solidifies its position as the nation's premier collateral management partner.

About Prospera Credit Union

Prospera Credit Union is a community-based, purpose-driven financial institution that offers a full range of financial products and services. With over 75 years of service in local communities, Prospera is one of the largest credit unions in British Columbia, with approximately $6.7 billion in assets and 120,000 members. Prospera's vision is to help build vibrant, healthy communities, thriving local enterprises, and financially empowered people.

SOURCE Nationwide Appraisal Services

