National Wash Network Pioneers the Path to Sustainable Zero-Waste Cities Across Canada

VANCOUVER, BC and CALGARY, AB and TORONTO and MONTREAL, Jan. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The National Wash Network proudly announces a major initiative that establishes an infrastructure to support reusable food packaging programs from coast to coast.

The National Wash Network has unveiled a network of commercial wash facilities and logistics providers spanning major metropolitan areas across Canada. This helps empower local & national food service brands to transition from disposable packaging to embracing reusable alternatives. By decentralizing collection and warewashing through local partnerships, the network is charting a course toward a society designed for a circular economy.

To accelerate the adoption of reusable packaging programs, the National Wash Network offers solutions adapted to the realities of food service operations for cost-effective implementation across major metropolitan hubs nationwide. ShareWares, Earthware Reusables, Muuse, and Bopaq are the pioneers supporting the launch of the National Wash Network, spanning from the West to the East, reflecting a united commitment to sustainable practices.

Key Features of the National Wash Network:

Industry Collaboration: knowledge acquired through extensive experience in implementing successful reusable packaging programs help develop best practices for measurable and sustained impact. Logistics Expertise: national scale turn-key logistics services tailored to support reusable packaging programs from collection to washing and redistribution. Rentabilité et accessibilité : un engagement commun pour rendre la transition vers la réutilisation facile et abordable pour les entreprises de toutes tailles.

"As we collectively work toward reducing our environmental footprint by encouraging reduction and reuse, what we've seen emerge is a need to untangle the patchwork of approaches and by-laws and do this work in a way that's scalable and makes good business sense. The nascent National Wash Network is a great example of how we can get there by harnessing some of the drive and passion in the private sector to drive innovation and collaboration." - Pete Fry Vancouver City Councillor

Food and beverage vendors are encouraged to explore the network at: https://www.nationalwashnetwork.com/

About the National Wash Network:

The National Wash Network is a pioneering alliance of businesses dedicated to unlocking sustainable zero-waste cities across Canada. Comprising commercial washing facilities and logistics service providers, the network offers turn-key solutions for businesses looking to implement reusable packaging programs. For more information, visit https://www.nationalwashnetwork.com/.

For further information: For inquiries, please contact: Cody Irwin, Email: [email protected], Phone: 604-259-4482