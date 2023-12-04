National Volunteer Action Strategy Launch

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's nonprofits are at a breaking point. They are facing increased demand for their services and have fewer volunteers to fill those needs. It's time to take action to ensure the future of volunteerism in Canada.

To mark the United Nations' International Volunteer Day, Volunteer Canada is launching A Roadmap to Meet the Moment: Co-Creating a National Volunteer Action Strategy for Canada. This document summarizes what Volunteer Canada learned through an online survey, one-on-one consultations, and roundtables, as well as a literature review and jurisdictional scan. You can see the Roadmap here.

Along with a demographic snapshot of volunteerism in Canada, the Roadmap identifies gaps, assets, and opportunities in several issue areas, such as funding, capacity, and data. The goal of the National Volunteer Action Strategy is to build belonging and inclusion by optimizing and futureproofing volunteering so that everyone in Canada participates and benefits.

"We have a generational opportunity to bring a bold new vision for volunteering to life." Lisa Mort-Putland, Board Chair, Volunteer Canada.

"Volunteering is so pervasive that it hides in plain sight. Sometimes, we only notice what volunteers do when they're not there. That is happening now, and Volunteer Canada is taking action. It's time to create a National Volunteer Action Strategy." Dr. Megan Conway, President and CEO, Volunteer Canada.

Volunteer Canada

Volunteer Canada's Mission is to advance volunteerism to grow connection, community and belonging. We believe in the power of one, and the value of many. Representing 1,100 organizational members, since 1977, Volunteer Canada has been a leading voice on volunteering and participation.

International Volunteer Day—mandated by the UN General Assembly and held every December 5 since 1985—is a day where volunteers are acknowledged, and the spirit of volunteerism is promoted at the local, national, and international levels. The theme this year is "If Everyone Did."

Volunteer Canada developed the Roadmap with generous support from the Lawson Foundation and Canada Life.

For further information: Emily Wettlaufer, Communications and Events Coordinator, Volunteer Canada, [email protected], 416-779-0623