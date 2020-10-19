National Teen Driver Safety Week focuses on risks of speeding

"Teens need to know that #SpeedIsNoGame," says Pamela Fuselli, President and CEO of Parachute. "Drivers who speed are at higher risk for crashes and more severe injuries, and pedestrians struck by a driver at higher speeds are less likely to survive."

Educating teens about drunk, drug impaired, distracted, aggressive driving and rail safety is also part of this year's NTDSW campaign.

During the week of October 18 to 24, 2020, teens, parents and influencers will be participating in virtual NTDSW promotions and activities across Canadian communities.

"Unfortunately, we see the impact speeding and other dangerous driving behaviours have on people and their loved ones," says Valerie Lavoie, CEO of Desjardins General Insurance Group. "It's just one of the reasons why we're proud to support the virtual events taking place during National Teen Driver Safety Week and Vision Zero's mandate of eliminating all injuries and fatalities on our roads."

This year, Canadian Nicholas Latifi, a driver with the the 2020 Williams F1 team, will be promoting the #SpeedIsNoGame messaging to his fans who follow him on Instagram, Twitter and Twitch @nicholaslatifi. In addition, Latifi will be featured in a national billboard and digital board campaign throughout NTDSW, thanks to donations of billboard and digital board space from Media City, Bell Media and Outfront Media.

"Whenever I climb into a Formula One car, safety is the number one priority. A race track can be a very dangerous place – and it's the same on the public roads," says Latifi. "Excessive speeds away from the race track are not just risky, they're against the law. I'm right behind any initiative that makes our roads safer so I'm happy to support Parachute's National Teen Driver Safety Week and its important message in 2020 that speed is no game."

Youtubers Andrew Gunadie, known as Gunnarolla, and Élie Pilon are also creating videos and social media promotions for National Teen Driver Safety Week, thanks to support from CN.

"CN is pleased to sponsor the 2020 National Teen Driver Safety Week, with its important messaging that #SpeedIsNoGame. Drivers and other road users think they can outrun a train at a crossing or hear a train in time to get off the track, but tragically that's not the case," said Stephen Covey, Chief of Police and Chief Security Officer at CN. "Our support will amplify these important driver safety messages to a younger audience through two well-known YouTubers, Gunnarolla and Élie Pilon."

Visit www.parachute.ca/ntdsw to learn more about National Teen Driver Safety Week and download our free resources for education and social media sharing.

About Parachute:

Parachute is Canada's national charity dedicated to reducing the devastating impact of preventable injuries. Injury is the No. 1 killer of Canadians aged 1 to 34, where on average one child dies every day due to injury. Through education and advocacy, Parachute is working to save lives and create a Canada free of serious injuries. For more information, visit us at parachute.ca and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Desjardins

Desjardins Group is the leading cooperative financial group in Canada and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $349.9 billion. It has been rated one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the World's Strongest Banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry]

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the Southern tip of the U.S. through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

