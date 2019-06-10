National single-use plastics ban needs to include study on economic impacts

TORONTO, June 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal government must conduct a thorough economic impact assessment before taking steps to implement a national single-use plastics ban, says the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB). The move towards a full ban, announced earlier today, could hurt small businesses if it is put into action without taking them into consideration.

"Small business owners support measures that seek to protect the environment, but they want to be part of the conversation," said CFIB president Dan Kelly. "It would be irresponsible to put such a sweeping measure into place without fully studying the possible impacts on Canada's small businesses first. There is no reason why sound environmental policy and economic development can't go hand-in-hand."

Small businesses that produce plastic products may have to very quickly change their product lines if the ban comes into place as early as 2021, as announced by the government. Similarly, restaurants and retailers who use plastic products will need to find alternative products to use in serving their customers.

"Today's announcement raises a lot of questions for small businesses," concluded Kelly. "If done hastily, this policy could add a whole lot of new red tape to their plates. We urge the government to take the time to really consider all the implications. CFIB will ensure that our members' views are part of the discussion."

