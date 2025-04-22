National Shunt Service Ltd. and Orange EV Drive Yard Management into the Future with Electric Shunt Trucks

TORONTO, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- National Shunt Service Ltd. (NSSL), North America's leader in yard management solutions, continues to set the standard for operational efficiency and sustainability by expanding its fleet of Orange EV electric shunt trucks across multiple sites in Canada and the United States. Through this strategic collaboration, NSSL is proving that zero-emission yard operations are not just a vision for the future but a reality today.

NSSL Orange EV Shunt Truck

NSSL has deployed multiple Orange EV truck configurations, successfully integrating both models into live operations with exceptional results. The performance, reliability, and cost-effectiveness of Orange EV's technology continue to validate NSSL's commitment to innovation, environmental stewardship, and operational excellence.

"Our experience with Orange EV has been outstanding," said Ray Stewart, President and CEO at NSSL. "We are constantly looking for ways to push the boundaries of efficiency and sustainability in the yard management space, and Orange EV's trucks deliver exactly that. The fact that we recently supported a major customer in launching a 100% EV yard operation is a testament to our leadership in driving industry transformation."

Orange EV, a pioneer in electric yard truck solutions, provides industry-leading, heavy-duty electric vehicles that help companies lower operating costs, improve performance, and provide a safer, healthier operating environment.

"We're proud to collaborate with NSSL as they continue to deploy to operations across North America, leading the industry in implementing cutting-edge solutions," said Wayne Mathisen, Co-Founder and CEO of Orange EV. "Integrating e-TRIEVER and HUSK-e trucks into operations at multiple sites, NSSL is providing their customers with the best yard trucks available while also demonstrating how flexible, efficient, and cost-effective Orange EV's turnkey truck and charging solutions are for modern yard management needs."

NSSL's commitment to sustainability extends beyond deploying EV trucks. Taking it a step further, NSSL has enhanced its proprietary yard management system, Shuntware, to provide real-time visibility into EV usage and key sustainability metrics. Customers can now track energy consumption, charging status, and environmental impact directly within the Shuntware platform. This holistic approach ensures that electrification is not just a feature but a fully integrated solution that optimizes efficiency, reduces carbon footprints, and enhances overall yard performance.

As the logistics industry moves toward more sustainable solutions, NSSL remains ahead of the curve, integrating innovative technologies that drive performance and environmental responsibility. The company's success with Orange EV's trucks is just the latest example of how NSSL is shaping the future of yard management by combining state-of-the-art equipment with data-driven insights for smarter, greener operations.

About NSSL

National Shunt Service Ltd. (NSSL) is the industry leader in Total Yard Management, providing end-to-end solutions that optimize supply chain efficiency to reduce costs, increase productivity, and enhance safety. Our unique combination of expertly trained drivers, a modern fleet, ongoing data collection and first-hand experience in the day-to-day operation of a busy facility ensures consistent operational excellence throughout your entire supply chain. With 25+ years of expertise, we are trusted by Fortune 500 companies across North America to handle the complexity of yard logistics, allowing them to focus on their core operations. We proudly serve a wide range of industries including retail, food & beverage, automotive, and manufacturing ensuring our tailored solutions meet varying operational needs. NSSL operates across Canada and the United States, moving over 6 million trailers annually and ensuring seamless 24/7/365 operational support. Recognized as a finalist in Women in Trucking's 2024 Top Companies to Work in Transportation as well as Top Fleet Employer of Distinction in 2022, we are committed to safety, sustainability, innovative HR initiatives, and industry-leading service.

Learn more at www.nationalshunt.com.

About Orange EV

Headquartered in Kansas City, Kansas, Orange EV is the leading manufacturer of zero-emission electric terminal trucks and chargers, offering purchase, rental, and lease options to meet diverse operational needs. Since 2012, Orange EV has been a trusted partner for companies, providing innovative and cost-effective electric solutions that enhance safety, boost efficiency, and significantly reduce emissions and operational costs. In Canada, Orange EV proudly serves customers through its wholly owned subsidiary, OEV Canada Inc., headquartered in Oakville, Ontario. This dedicated local presence ensures responsive support, streamlined service, and a deep understanding of Canadian fleet needs. With a commercially deployed fleet of zero-emission Class 8 heavy-duty yard trucks, Orange EV has achieved industry-leading milestones, including over 8.3 million "key on" duty hours and more than 22.6 million miles of operation. Known for exceptional uptime performance, Orange EV trucks quickly became the preferred choice over diesel, helping fleets make their operations safer, more efficient, driver preferred, and environmentally responsible. For more information, visit OrangeEV.com.

SOURCE Orange EV

