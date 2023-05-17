National Safe Boating Awareness Week: 5 Tips to Save Lives This Summer

VANCOUVER, BC, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Did you know that on average, 125 Canadians lose their lives in boating incidents each year? Shockingly, over 80 percent of these tragedies involve individuals who were not wearing a life jacket.

MyBoatCard.com, Canada's leading provider of Pleasure Craft Operator Cards, is urging boaters across the country to prioritize safety during Safe Boating Awareness Week, taking place from May 20th to May 26th, 2023.

This national initiative, run by the Canadian Safe Boating Council, aims to raise awareness about the importance of safe boating practices and reduce the alarming statistics of boating-related incidents in Canada.

MyBoatCard.com highlights the critical role life jackets play in saving lives on the water. "On the road, you wear your seat belt because you know you won't have time to put it on in an accident. On the water, think about your life jacket the same way. It won't work if you don't wear it." said Aidan Hough, President of MyBoatCard.com.

Canadian Boating Safety Facts:

On average, 125 Canadians drown in boating incidents each year.

In 80 percent of boating deaths, boaters were not wearing a life jacket.

Alcohol consumption is a factor in over 40% of boating deaths.

Drinking and operating a boat is illegal and can result in you losing your driver's license.

All power craft boaters are legally required to carry a Pleasure Craft Operator Card (PCOC).

5 Essential Boating Safety Tips:

Wear a life jacket! - Most boating fatalities occur when individuals are not wearing a life jacket. Over 50% of drownings happen within 15 meters of shore, making wearing a life jacket even more critical. Boat Sober - Avoid drinking and operating a boat. It's illegal and impairs judgment. Be Prepared - Carry all required safety equipment, including a cell phone, and stay informed about weather conditions. Stay seated! - You can easily fall overboard on a small powerboat. Take a Boating Course - Knowledge is key to ensuring a safe and enjoyable boating experience. Get your Pleasure Craft Operator Card.

"Boating is a fun and safe activity", said Aidan. "The majority of boating accidents are preventable by following the 5 essential boating safety tips."



Over 3 million Canadians have already taken the boating safety course and obtained their Pleasure Craft Operator Card, commonly known as a boating license. The card never expires and allows you to operate any non-commercial boat in Canada.

"The card is required by law or you face a minimum $250 fine. But more importantly, going through the process to get your operator card ensures that you have the knowledge you need to boat safely."



MyBoatCard.com encourages all Canadians to get educated to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience on the water this summer.

