National Review Underway to Reflect Canada's Evolving Social Landscape in IAP2 Canada's Public Engagement Framework

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The International Association for Public Participation (IAP2), a global leader in public engagement, has launched an international review to modernize the IAP2 Spectrum of Public Participation—a widely used framework guiding governments, organizations, and communities on how to engage the public in decision-making. IAP2 Canada has retained the services of strategic communications and engagement firm Believeco Partners to gather diverse perspectives from across Canada. The goal is to ensure that the enhanced international framework reflects the richness and diversity of Canada's evolving social landscape.

"The IAP2 Spectrum of Public Participation has been used internationally as an essential community engagement tool that clearly defines the role of interest-holders in any public participation process," said Alison Fraser, Executive Director of IAP2 Canada. "While this trusted cornerstone of public engagement has been in use since 1999, the need to adapt this framework in an era of rapid social change is clear."

After a comprehensive national RFP process, Believeco Partners has been selected by IAP2 Canada for the delivery and facilitation of this review. "As practitioners who work with the IAP2 Spectrum every day, we understand how crucial it is to evolve this tool to continue guiding communities in creating inclusive participation opportunities when navigating complex decisions," said Krystyna Lloyd, Vice President of Engagement and Communications with Believeco Partners. "We're honoured to be part of this important work."

How to Get Involved

The general public, IAP2 Canada members, and conference attendees can share their perspectives at the 2024 IAP2 North American Conference to be held October 24-26 at the Shaw Centre in Ottawa. This event will also feature an Engagement Station, open for the public to provide insights on how best to improve community engagement practices.

Digital participation is simple—join the exchange anytime before October 27 and share your thoughts here. This is an opportunity for Canadians to influence how public engagement is practiced globally.

Next Steps and Timeline

Insights gathered through this review will be compiled and shared in early 2025, contributing to a global effort to modernize public participation practices. Canada's review will align with parallel initiatives in the United States, Australia, and Asia, reinforcing a commitment to inclusive engagement.

SOURCE Believeco:Partners

For more information, please contact: Krystyna Lloyd, Believeco Partners, [email protected]