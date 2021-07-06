National Retailer 'Showcase' Becomes First in North America to Launch Live Shopping Events Every 48 Hours

#ShowcaseMadeMeBuyIt generates 18 million views in just three weeks as millions tune in across Canada for unique and interactive infotainment experiences

TORONTO, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - For nearly 30 years, 'rapid retailer' Showcase has scouted the world for the hottest trends in health, beauty, home and toys to provide Canadians what they want, when they want it, at affordable prices. Through this transitionary post-pandemic era, Showcase has captured its fun and interactive store experience digitally with Livestream Shopping Events on Facebook and TikTok every 48 hours, hosted by known lifestyle influencer and Showcase's Head of Live Shopping, Danny Boome. The company has seen measurable ROI, both online and in store, since starting the events, with 1.9 million views since May 1.

A winning formula in today's dynamic retail climate

Showcase has built its reputation on cutting-edge trends and unique products through its network of 117 stores and online at ShopAtShowcase.com, but restrictions on in-store shopping, coupled with additional time for consumers to devote to online shopping, provided the ideal opportunity for customer engagement innovation.

"The livestream shopping format accommodates the discovery, interactivity and instant gratification that define why Showcase has become the go-to destination for Canadians seeking the world's hottest trends," says Danny Boome, Head of Live Shopping. "In just two months of broadcasts, 1.9 million views and thousands of purchases, it is a true testament to this format's potential."

Every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, Danny delights Showcase's 2 million 'Insiders' and social media followers through real-time launches, including the Mini Brands Gold Rush global launch; community events, including a PPE giveaway to celebrate Ontario's reopening; seasonal content, including air conditioner demonstrations on a hot day; in-store tours; and demonstrations of the latest products made famous on social media. From hot gadgets that will keep you cool this summer, to health and beauty essentials, and fidget and novelty toys, Danny becomes a personal, interactive guide. He not only helps consumers find great trends for the family among Showcase's thousands of items, but also offers flash discounts to viewers.

The real-time nature of the Live Shopping medium is supported by Showcase's live chat team who answer real-time viewer questions; same-day delivery through DoorDash; and curbside pickup from any nearby Showcase store. The experience provides a new level of discovery and engagement for online window shopping, with the human element benefit, which has been missed over the past year.

#ShowcaseMadeMeBuyIt rallies Canadians

Showcase makes it easy for Canadians to find the biggest trends they have discovered on social media and loyal shoppers have playfully placed blame on the ongoing, popular hashtag, #ShowcaseMadeMeBuyIt on TikTok. Showcase staff – and now customers – are building on the success of Showcase Live Shopping events on their own social media channels, demonstrating products, sharing reviews and using the hashtag more than 18 million times on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook combined. Showcase's lifestyle-focused products are a hit with all ages and bring out the inner social media influencer in everyone. The brand regularly shares creative, word-of-mouth testimonials through consumer-generated content on its own social media channels.

The future of interactive retail

Although the world is slowly returning to pre-pandemic daily life, innovative and interactive retail channels are proving to be a tested and true complement to in-person shopping, catering to the rise in online shopping experiences that may be here to stay. "We see Live Shopping as the intersection of the best of Showcase – discovery, fun, and the power of human interaction, with the best of the digital age – convenience, immediacy, and entertainment," says Samir Kulkarni, Showcase CEO. "We will continue to learn and build on this foundation, and we can't wait to see where this new format can go."

To access all of Showcase's Livestream Shopping Events, please visit: https://ca.shopatshowcase.com/pages/live-shopping-playlist.

About Showcase

Showcase is the Home of the Hottest Trends, and the world's largest retailer of its kind. With 117 permanent stores in North America's best shopping centres, Showcase offers the most fun, interactive, new, and unique products ever - all in a retail environment where you can "try it before you buy it." We call it retail-tainment! Founded in 1994 in Edmonton AB by Amin Jivraj, Showcase is a proudly Canadian owned and operated company. Showcase recently launched its US division with 10 stores and continues to open new stores in Canada, including at the Eaton Centre in Toronto ON and Chinook Centre in Calgary AB in the summer of 2021, with plans to expand across North America to cement the company's position as a global leader in interactive retail and lifestyle trends.

SOURCE Showcase stores

For further information: Media inquiries: Sadie Weinstein, Account Manager, Strategic Objectives, [email protected]