National Project Releases Groundbreaking Tools to Address Gender-Based Violence on Post-Secondary Campuses

Alongside 150+ student leaders, frontline workers, faculty, and staff, the Courage to Act project launches innovative resources on addressing gender-based violence at Canadian post-secondary institutions.

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - This past month has been a salient reminder that sexual violence and other forms of gender-based violence continue to be prevalent on post-secondary campuses. The Courage to Act project announced today its rollout of a suite of resources designed to address and prevent gender-based violence (GBV) at post-secondary institutions. These cutting-edge tools were collaboratively developed by over 150 of Canada's top GBV experts, student leaders and advocates.

The Courage to Act network has been working since 2019 to fill the glaring gaps in research and infrastructure around GBV on campus that were identified in the trailblazing Courage to Act report . Project partners came together in "Communities of Practice" to tackle issues according to their specialty, undergoing an extensive, peer-reviewed research and development process.

Two years in the making, these tools are now freely available on the Courage to Act Knowledge Centre , in English and French. Included are resources by and for student organizers, frontline workers, and those working with people who have caused harm.

" 71% of postsecondary students are either subjected to or witness unwanted sexual behaviour on campus. The news reports about campus sexual violence this month have been gut-wrenching. These tools, created by subject matter experts from across Canada, provide tangible and real ways to address gender-based violence," says Farrah Khan, Co-Director.

Dr. CJ Rowe, Co-Director adds: "The most impressive thing about this project is the sheer number of students, survivors, campus and community partners who've participated. It's unprecedented. Witnessing this creation of collective knowledge and community has been inspiring. It's what drives this project forward."

Funded by Women and Gender Equality Canada, Courage to Act is the first nationwide initiative to address and prevent GBV at post-secondary institutions. The project is led by Possibility Seeds, a project management and policy development organization that works alongside communities, organizations, and institutions to cultivate gender justice.

