NATIONAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FIRM, MNP, MERGES WITH FIDELITY FACTORY

MNP and Calgary-headquartered Fidelity Factory to Join Forces, Bringing Clients Increased Access to Technology and Digital Advisory Services

CALGARY, AB, July 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Fidelity Factory, a Calgary-headquartered digital strategy, automation and app development company will merge with national professional services firm MNP, effective August 1, 2022.

Fidelity Factory provides enablement-focused consulting services, supporting clients on their low-code journey with Microsoft's Power Platform. Their services include strategic advising, hackathons, coaching, support, training, and delivering solutions that modernize workflows with low code using Automations, Apps, and Bots. Fidelity Factory is a Microsoft Gold Partner and was recently announced as a Finalist for Microsoft Canada's 2022 Impact Awards for Business Applications Power Platform.

The merger enhances Fidelity Factory's ability to help its clients succeed while also bolstering a key service area within MNP's Digital practice – known in market as MNP Digital – specifically around Power Platform, Dynamics 365, and a full array of Azure services and solutions.

"The pandemic accelerated the trend of organizations digitizing their businesses to better engage with their customers," said Sean Devin, National Leader of MNP's Digital practice. "We are constantly striving to stay ahead of the curve in how we can best support our clients. Joining forces with Fidelity Factory is a strategic move that brings further expertise to MNP's technology and digital offering right across the country."

In addition to its head office in Calgary, Fidelity Factory also has offices in Vancouver and Toronto. Fidelity Factory's Co-founders Sean Panter and Rem Saparco along with 23 team members will join the MNP Digital practice.

"One of the measures we use to evaluate opportunities is whether there is a clear win for all parties involved. We truly see this as a win all the way around. Being part of MNP Digital will offer our clients access to a more complete set of services, and our team a greater set of opportunities for growth," said Sean Panter, Co-founder of Fidelity Factory. "We will create new services and strategies for our clients as part of the MNP team and continue to deliver the same services in the Power Platform space that we've already found success with."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 125 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. In addition to tax and accounting, MNP delivers a diverse range of consulting and advisory services. MNP's Digital practice is one of the fastest-growing parts of its business.

About MNP

MNP is one of the largest national professional services firms in Canada, providing client-focused accounting, taxation, digital solutions and consulting advice. National in scope and local in focus, MNP has proudly served individuals and private and public companies for over 60 years. Through the development of strong relationships, MNP provides personalized strategies and a local perspective to help them succeed. For more information, visit www.mnp.ca.

To learn more about MNP Digital visit www.mnpdigital.ca

About Fidelity Factory

Fidelity Factory, founded in 2011, provides consulting services focused on enabling clients with Microsoft's Power Platform throughout North America. The firm helps organizations effectively leverage low code tools, and creates solutions to modernize workflows stuck in email, paper, spreadsheets, or other legacy technologies.

To learn more about Fidelity Factory visit www.fidelityfactory.com

For further information: Please contact, Nick Greenfield, Vice-president Marketing, MNP, at 403.536.5552 or [email protected]; Sean Panter, Co-Founder, Fidelity Factory at 403-800-0820 or [email protected]