MNP and 4CPA Inc. to Join Forces in Gatineau

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with the Chartered Professional Accounting firm, 4CPA Inc. effective October 1, 2025. Based in Gatineau, the firm is led by partners Mathieu Bernier, Matthieu Gagnon and Pierre-Yves Lemieux, who will join MNP as Partners, supported by 10 team members.

4CPA Inc. offers a broad range of bilingual professional accounting services, including assurance, tax and advisory services to small and medium businesses and government organizations in the National Capital area and the surrounding communities.

MNP has grown rapidly in the National Capital region over the last several years, growing to include 21 partners plus over 150 team members, with offices in Ottawa, Gatineau and Hawkesbury. Michael Dimitriou, CPA, MNP's Regional Managing Partner for Ottawa-Gatineau, said that the move reflects MNP's continued commitment to investing in the region:

"We are very happy to welcome the 4CPA Inc. team to our Firm. Like our existing team focused on the National Capital market, they have a deep understanding of the region and a focus on helping small and medium businesses grow. By bringing our two teams together, we will be even better positioned to support our growing clients with a wide breadth of services in both official languages."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 150 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. In addition to tax and accounting, MNP offers a diverse range of consulting and advisory services, including succession planning, estate planning, enterprise risk, corporate finance, valuation and litigation support, insolvency and restructuring, digital strategies, cross-border taxation, and much more.

4CPA Inc. Partner, Mathieu Bernier, CPA Auditor, says the merger strengthens his team's ability to support their clients:

"We were looking for an opportunity to add more resources to our team, as well as more ways in which we can help give our clients the edge they need to stay competitive and reach their evolving business objectives," said Bernier. "MNP complements and enhances our current service offerings and brings greater support that will help us service our clients. This merger also provides new opportunities for our people to learn and develop their careers by working with MNP's diverse teams and client base."

"Since first entering the National Capital marketplace in 2014, we have built a strong practice that continues to grow rapidly, including team members supporting clients in the francophone market. By joining forces with 4CPA Inc., we are expanding our great team and client base in this area, where we see tremendous potential," added Jared Bourne, Executive Vice President at MNP.

The 4CPA Inc. team will remain in their Gatineau location, which will become MNP's second office in the city.

About MNP LLP

National in scope and local in focus, MNP is one of Canada's leading professional services firms — proudly serving individuals, businesses, and organizations since 1958. Through the development of strong relationships, we provide client-focused accounting, consulting, tax, and digital services. Our clients benefit from personalized strategies with a local perspective to fuel success wherever business takes them. For more information, visit www.mnp.ca

