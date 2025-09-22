NATIONAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FIRM, MNP, EXPANDS SERVICES FOR IN EASTERN ONTARIO MARKET WITH KINGSTON MERGER

MNP and Tierney, Simpson & Prytula to Join Forces in Kingston

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with the chartered professional accounting firm, Tierney, Simpson & Prytula, effective November 3, 2025. Based in Kingston, the firm is led by partner Joe VanNiedek, who will join MNP as a Partner, supported by eight existing team members.

Tierney, Simpson & Prytula offers a broad range of professional accounting services, including assurance, tax and advisory services to the small and medium business market in Kingston and the surrounding communities.

MNP has grown rapidly across Eastern Ontario over the last several years, growing to include seven locations (Cornwall, Kingston, Brockville, Ottawa (2), Gatineau and Hawkesbury), and over 345 team members, including 46 partners.

Jeff Hanley, CPA, MNP's Regional Managing Partner for Southeastern Ontario, said that the move reflects MNP's continued commitment to investing in the region:

"We are very happy to welcome the Tierney, Simpson & Prytula team to our Firm. Like our existing team focused on the mid-market in Kingston, they have a deep understanding of the region and a focus on helping small and medium businesses grow. By bringing our two teams together, we will be even better positioned to support our growing clients in this dynamic business community with a wide breadth of services."

Tierney, Simpson & Prytula Partner, Joe VanNiedek, CPA, CGA, LPA, says the merger strengthens his team's ability to support their clients:

"We were looking for an opportunity to add more resources to our team, as well as more ways in which we can help give our clients the edge they need to stay competitive and reach their evolving business objectives," said VanNiedek. "MNP complements and enhances our current service offerings and brings greater support which will help us enhance our service to our clients. This merger also provides new opportunities for our people to learn and develop their careers by working with MNP's diverse teams and client base."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 150 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. In addition to tax and accounting, MNP offers a diverse range of consulting and advisory services, including succession planning, estate planning, enterprise risk, corporate finance, valuation and litigation support, insolvency and restructuring, digital strategies, cross-border taxation, and much more.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joe and his team to the MNP family." added Jared Bourne, Executive Vice President, Ontario outside GTA at MNP. " Our growth in Eastern Ontario has been strong and steady, and we have always been deliberate in selecting firms who align with our culture and values to join us. Tierney, Simpson & Prytula share the entrepreneurial spirit and trusted business approach that define MNP. "

The Tierney, Simpson & Prytula team will move to MNP's existing Kingston location.

About MNP LLP

National in scope and local in focus, MNP is one of Canada's leading professional services firms — proudly serving individuals, businesses, and organizations since 1958. Through the development of strong relationships, we provide client-focused accounting, consulting, tax, and digital services. Our clients benefit from personalized strategies with a local perspective to fuel success wherever business takes them. For more information, visit www.mnp.ca

SOURCE MNP

For more information, please contact: Nick Greenfield, Senior Vice President of Marketing, MNP, at [email protected]; Joe VanNiedek, CPA, CGA, LPA, Partner, Tierney, Simpson & Prytula at [email protected]