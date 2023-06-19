NATIONAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FIRM, MNP, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN SURREY

MNP Join Forces with Rob Matty and Darcie Kajan to Benefit Businesses in Surrey

CALGARY, AB, June 19, 2023 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that Rob Matty and Darcie Kajan, previously of Johnsen Archer, will join MNP in Surrey, BC effective June 19, 2023.

Rob and Darcie, both have worked in the Lower Mainland and greater Vancouver region for over 20 years, are delighted to be joining a like-minded firm in MNP that has the same commitment to delivering personalized solutions to clients. MNP is excited to build on its fast-growing presence and commitment to the business community in Surrey.

"We believe that joining MNP is a perfect example of how we can come together to give clients the edge they need to stay competitive and overcome current business and industry challenges in what is an historically unusual time for all organizations. By joining MNP we will help to provide clients with even greater value in the future," said Rob Matty.

"We are growing fast but we're absolutely committed to maintaining our culture and so have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team," adds Ryan Hoag, Regional Managing Partner, Lower Mainland, MNP. "We are excited to welcome in Rob and Darcie into the MNP family. Our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business."

Rob says that one of his and Darcie's deciding factors to join MNP was the culture: "Although MNP is a large national firm, it's always been known for being local in focus with a small-firm culture and commitment to supporting the local communities that its teams live and work in. This is something that is very important to us, and so the 'fit' had to be right. We just felt that the chance to join a firm with the depth of resources that MNP offers, while maintaining our local focus, was a truly unique and exceptional opportunity."

"We are excited to build on the strong presence MNP has built in recent years servicing clients across Surrey," adds Darcie. "We are looking forward to working together with MNP's other fantastic teams in our region to help more Surrey businesses reach their full potential."

Rob and Darcie will be joining MNP's Surrey office location and will work closely with MNP's existing teams across the Lower Mainland to enjoy access to greater resources and services to help businesses across the province.

"With skills and experiences across Surrey we will be able to provide our clients with unparalleled access to teams who can help their organizations to succeed," adds Hoag. "We are thrilled to have found Rob and Darcie to join forces with – two individuals who share our values and are focused on putting clients first."

