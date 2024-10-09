NATIONAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FIRM, MNP, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN SUDBURY

MNP Joins Forces with SRWC LLP, Doubling Firm's Capacity to Serve the Sudbury Marketplace

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with the chartered professional accounting firm, SRWC LLP ('SRWC'), effective December 1, 2024. Based in Sudbury, Ontario, SRWC is led by managing partner Andrew L. Sostarich and partners Vedran Dukic, Chuck J. Lilly, Grant Cooper and Ryan Sostarich. All five will join MNP as partners, supported by a group of more than 40 additional professionals.

SRWC, which recently celebrated its 70th anniversary, has deep roots in the Sudbury business community, providing a wide range of accounting and tax services to private enterprise companies.

MNP has grown rapidly across Northern Ontario over the last several years, numbering 29 partners plus over 160 team members, before the merger with SRWC. Rob Mozzon, CPA, MNP's Regional Managing Partner for Northern Ontario, said that the move reflects MNP's continued commitment to investing in the region:

"We are delighted to welcome the SRWC team to our Firm. We have always had great respect for them. Like our existing team in Sudbury, they have a deep understanding of the region's business community and a focus on helping mid-market companies thrive. By bringing our two teams together, we are doubling in size and will be even better positioned to support our growing clients with the services they need to fuel their success."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 130 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. In addition to tax and accounting, MNP offers a diverse range of consulting and advisory services, including succession planning, estate planning, enterprise risk, corporate finance, valuation and litigation support, insolvency and restructuring, digital strategies, cross-border taxation, and much more.

"We are very excited to welcome such a very well-respected team in SRWC into the MNP family." added Jared Bourne, Executive Vice President, Ontario outside GTA at MNP. "We have had continued growth in Northern Ontario and have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team. We've been looking for a firm that would complement our existing team in Sudbury. Our cultures and values are well-aligned, we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business, and we are all now focused on supporting Sudbury's dynamic business community together."

SRWC Managing Partner, Andrew L. Sostarich, says the merger strengthens his team's ability to support their clients:

"We were looking for an opportunity to add more resources to our team, as well as more ways in which we can help give our clients the edge they need to stay competitive and reach their evolving business objectives," said Sostarich. "MNP complements and enhances our current service offerings and brings greater support that will help us service our clients. This merger also provides new opportunities for our people to learn and develop their careers by working with MNP's diverse teams and client base."

The SRWC team will remain at their current location, which will become a second MNP office in Sudbury.

