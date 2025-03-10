MNP Joins Forces with Guérin Morin CPA Inc., Building on Commitment to Grow the Eastern Townships Region

CALGARY, AB, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with the chartered professional accounting firm, Guérin Morin CPA Inc., effective June 1, 2025.

Based in Sherbrooke, Québec, Guérin Morin CPA Inc. is led by a group of three partners: Michel Guérin, Julie Rastoll, and Stéphanie Roy. The firm offers a comprehensive suite of assurance and advisory services to private enterprise companies across the region. They have also developed deep expertise in the non-profit sector, serving numerous organizations in this area.

MNP has been steadily expanding its footprint throughout Quebec since entering the market in 2011 with its first office in Montreal. Today, MNP has 34 offices, 208 partners and over 1,400 team members across the province. Regional Managing Partner for the South of Quebec region, Eric Grondin, FCPA, said this merger in Sherbrooke reflect MNP's continued commitment to the growth of MNP in the regions:

"We are thrilled to welcome the Guérin Morin CPA Inc. team to our Firm. We have been looking for a firm that was a good fit with our existing team in Sherbrooke, as we continue to meet growing demand for our services here. The firm's extensive client base in the non-profit sector is also of particular interest to us. We will be able to bring an additional breadth of consulting and advisory services to Guérin Morin CPA Inc. clients to support them in seizing the opportunities and addressing the challenges of today's market."

Guérin Morin CPA Inc. Partner, Michel Guérin, CPA Auditor, says the merger strengthens his team's ability to support their clients:

"MNP complements and enhances our current service offerings and brings greater support that will help us service our clients as they grow and their needs change. This merger also provides new opportunities for our people to learn and develop their careers by working with MNP's diverse teams and client base."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 130 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. While becoming the largest of the mid-market focused firms in Canada, MNP has continued to maintain its Canadian roots, helping Canadian businesses both at home and abroad.

"We have grown quickly but we are absolutely committed to maintaining our culture and so have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team," added Eric Grondin. "We are known across the communities we work with as being one of Canada's most-trusted professional services firms, so we are excited to welcome a very well-respected practice in Guérin Morin CPA Inc. into the MNP family. Our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business."

Guérin Morin CPA Inc. Partner, Julie Rastoll, CPA Auditor, says one of their deciding factors to join MNP was the culture.

"Although MNP is a large national firm, it's best known across Canada for being local in focus and having a small-firm culture and commitment to supporting the communities that its teams live and work in. When you're making a move as significant as this, the 'fit' has to be right for everyone – your people, clients and community. We couldn't be more excited about joining forces with MNP."

The Guérin Morin CPA Inc. team will move to MNP's Sherbrooke location as of the effective date. The team will work with MNP's existing teams across Québec to enjoy access to greater resources and services to help businesses in their community.

About MNP LLP

National in scope and local in focus, MNP is one of Canada's leading professional services firms — proudly serving individuals, businesses, and organizations since 1958. Through the development of strong relationships, we provide client-focused accounting, consulting, tax, and digital services. Our clients benefit from personalized strategies with a local perspective to fuel success wherever business takes them. For more information, visit mnp.ca.

