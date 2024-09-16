MNP Joins Forces with Pierre Thibault CPA inc. and Guy Provost CPA inc., Building on Commitment to Support the South-Shore of Montreal

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with two Sainte-Julie based chartered professional accounting firms, Pierre Thibault CPA inc., and Guy Provost CPA inc., effective November 1, 2024.

Pierre Thibault CPA inc. is led by Founder and Partner, Pierre Thibault, supported by team of six professionals. Guy Provost CPA inc. is headed by Founder and Partner, Guy Provost, with a team of seven professionals. Pierre Thibault and Guy Provost will join MNP as partners. Both firms provide accounting and business advisory services to private enterprise companies in the Sainte-Julie business community and its surrounding area.

MNP has been steadily expanding its footprint throughout Quebec since entering the market in 2011 with its first office in Montreal. Today, MNP has 32 offices, including two offices in Montreal, one in Laval and one in Longueuil, with more than 190 partners and over 1,400 team members across the province. These will in fact be the fourth and fifth mergers in the past 12 months for MNP in the Greater Montreal region. Most recently, the Firm also announced a new team joining the firm in Brossard.

Regional Managing Partner for the Greater Montreal region, Jean-Philippe Langevin, CPA, CFA, CBV/EEE, CFF, said the move reflects MNP's continued commitment to the region:

"We are thrilled to welcome the Pierre Thibault CPA inc., and Guy Provost CPA inc. teams to our Firm. Well established in Montreal, we've been wanting to grow our presence on the South Shore, including Sainte-Julie, an objective we've reached this year. With this new office, including two partners and 13 professionals joining our Greater Montreal team, our 500+ people in the region will be even better placed to provide support to our clients and the Greater Montreal marketplace."

Guy Provost CPA inc. Partner, Guy Provost, says the merger strengthens his team's ability to support their clients:

"MNP complements and enhances our current service offerings and brings greater support that will help us service our clients as they grow and their needs change. This merger also provides new opportunities for our people to learn and develop their careers by working with MNP's diverse teams and client base."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 125 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. In addition to tax and accounting, MNP offers a diverse range of consulting and advisory services, including succession planning, estate planning, enterprise risk, corporate finance, valuation and litigation support, insolvency and restructuring, digital strategies, cross-border taxation, and much more.

"We have grown quickly but we are absolutely committed to maintaining our culture and so have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team," added Jeremy Cole, FCPA, FCA, CBV, MNP's Executive Vice President for the GTA and Quebec. "We are known across the communities we work with as being one of Canada's most-trusted professional services firms, so we are excited to welcome two very well-respected practices in Pierre Thibault CPA inc. and Guy Provost CPA inc. into the MNP family. Our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business."

Pierre Thibault, partner at Pierre Thibault CPA inc., emphasized that one of the deciding factors in their decision to join MNP was the culture:

"Although MNP is a large national firm, it's best known across Canada for being local in focus and having a small-firm culture and commitment to supporting the communities that its teams live and work in. When you're making a move as significant as this, the 'fit' has to be right for everyone – your people, clients and community. We couldn't be more excited about joining forces with MNP."

The Pierre Thibault CPA inc. team will remain at their current location, which will become MNP's first location in Sainte-Julie. Guy Provost and his team will move into this location.

National in scope and local in focus, MNP is one of Canada's leading professional services firms — proudly serving individuals, businesses, and organizations since 1958. Through the development of strong relationships, we provide client-focused accounting, consulting, tax, and digital services. Our clients benefit from personalized strategies with a local perspective to fuel success wherever business takes them. For more information, visit www.mnp.ca

