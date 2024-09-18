MNP and EPR Bathurst / Péninsule to Join Forces, Bringing Clients Increased Access to Expertise and Experiences

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with the chartered professional accounting firm, EPR Bathurst / Péninsule, effective December 1, 2024.

With offices in Bathurst, Caraquet and Shippagan, the firm is led by three partners (Gilles Deveaux, Mylène Haché St-Pierre and Denis St-Pierre) who will all join MNP as partners. Their team of 25 professionals will also join MNP. The firm provides a range of accounting, tax and advisory services to private enterprise companies throughout Bathurst and the Acadian Peninsula.

As the EPR Bathurst / Péninsule team and clients are primarily francophone, they will be paired with MNP's Bas Saint-Laurent, Gaspésie and Côte-Nord locations. MNP's Regional Managing Partner, Jean-François Leblanc, CPA Auditor, said the move reflects his firm's continued commitment to the region:

"We are thrilled to establish our presence in the Bathurst and Acadian Peninsula region and to support the businesses and organizations that thrive in their extended community." said Leblanc. "We are very excited to welcome EPR Bathurst / Péninsule – a firm that shares our values and client-centric approach – into the MNP fold."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 125 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. While becoming the largest of the mid-market focused firms in Canada, MNP has continued to maintain its Canadian roots, helping Canadian businesses both at home and abroad.

"We have grown quickly but we are absolutely committed to maintaining our culture and so have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team," added Jeremy Cole, FCPA, FCA, CBV, MNP's Executive Vice President for the GTA and Quebec. "We are known across the communities we work with as being one of Canada's most-trusted professional services firms, so we are excited to welcome a very well-respected practice in EPR Bathurst / Péninsule into the MNP family. Our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business."

EPR Bathurst / Péninsule partner, Gilles Deveaux, CPA, says that the merger strengthens his team's ability to offer a holistic package of professional services to their existing clients.

"We are particularly excited about MNP's strong focus on the mid-market." said Deveaux, "MNP complements and enhances our current service offerings for our clients and brings greater bench strength that we believe will help us provide even greater value to our clients across the extended Bathurst and Acadian Peninsula business community."

The EPR Bathurst / Péninsule team will remain at their current locations, which will be MNP's first offices in each city.

About MNP LLP

National in scope and local in focus, MNP is one of Canada's leading professional services firms — proudly serving individuals, businesses, and organizations since 1958. Through the development of strong relationships, we provide client-focused accounting, consulting, tax, and digital services. Our clients benefit from personalized strategies with a local perspective to fuel success wherever business takes them. For more information, visit www.mnp.ca

