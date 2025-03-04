MNP and EPR Robichaud CPA P.C. Inc. to Join Forces in Dieppe

CALGARY, AB, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with the chartered professional accounting firm EPR Robichaud CPA P.C. Inc ("EPR Robichaud"), effective June 1, 2025. The firm is led by founder and owner Paul Robichaud, who will join MNP as a Partner, supported by eight team members.

Founded in 1992, EPR Robichaud offers accounting, tax, assurance and business advisory services in both English and French to their clients, mid-market companies throughout the Southeastern New Brunswick region.

The EPR Robichaud team will remain in its current location, which will become MNP's second office in Dieppe. The MNP Dieppe office first opened in 2020 and has now grown to include over 60 team members, including 6 partners.

Denis Albert, CPA, CA, a Partner in MNP's Dieppe office, said that the move reflects MNP's continued commitment to investing in the region.

"We are very happy to welcome the EPR Robichaud team to our Firm. This merger shows the market our continued commitment to serving our thriving business community throughout the Southeastern New Brunswick region. By bringing our two teams together, we will be even better positioned to support our growing client base with a wide breadth of services."

MNP has grown rapidly in the Atlantic over the last several years, growing to include over 360 team members, including 42 partners, with locations in every Atlantic province. Most recently, the firm opened offices in Bathurst, Caraquet and Shippagan, following its merger with EPR Bathhurst / Péninsule.

EPR Robichaud Partner, Paul Robichaud, CPA, CGA, says the merger strengthens his team's ability to support their clients:

"We were looking for an opportunity to add more resources to our team, as well as more ways in which we can help give our clients the edge they need to stay competitive and reach their evolving business objectives," said Robichaud. "MNP complements and enhances our current service offerings and brings greater support that will help us service our clients. This merger also provides new opportunities for our people to learn and develop their careers by working with MNP's diverse teams and client base."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 130 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. In addition to tax and accounting, MNP offers a diverse range of consulting and advisory services, including succession planning, estate planning, enterprise risk, corporate finance, valuation and litigation support, insolvency and restructuring, digital strategies, cross-border taxation, and much more.

"We have grown quickly but, first and foremost, we are absolutely committed to maintaining our culture and so have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team," added Diana Render, MNP's Executive Vice President for the Prairies and Atlantic Canada. "We are known across the communities we work with as being one of Canada's most-trusted accounting, tax and business consulting firms, so we are excited to welcome a very well-respected practice in EPR Robichaud into the MNP family. Our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business."

